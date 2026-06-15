Friends of Dumoine River

Offered by

Friends of Dumoine River

About this shop

Friends of Dumoine River's Shop

Dumoine Trail Hiking Map & V16 Workers Sector Map item
Dumoine Trail Hiking Map & V16 Workers Sector Map item
Dumoine Trail Hiking Map & V16 Workers Sector Map
$20

Dumoine Hiking Trail Map (shipping included).

V16 Workers Sector Map (shipping included)

T-Shirt item
T-Shirt item
T-Shirt
$45

Hike through History T-Shirts (shipping included)

70% Bamboo Rayon / 30% Cotton

Hap Wilson Upper Ottawa Valley Rivers Guidebook item
Hap Wilson Upper Ottawa Valley Rivers Guidebook item
Hap Wilson Upper Ottawa Valley Rivers Guidebook
$40

Hap Wilson’s Upper Ottawa Rivers Illustrated guide for Dumoine, Coulonge, Noire, Kipawa and Petawawa (shipping included)

0
Kipawa: Portrait of a People by Kermit Moores item
Kipawa: Portrait of a People by Kermit Moores
$35

Kermit Moores Book Kipawa : Portrait of a People (includes shipping)

0
Dumoine Peel and Stick Decals item
Dumoine Peel and Stick Decals item
Dumoine Peel and Stick Decals item
Dumoine Peel and Stick Decals item
Dumoine Peel and Stick Decals item
Dumoine Peel and Stick Decals item
Dumoine Peel and Stick Decals
$8

Dumoine Decals (shipping included).


1.FOD logo Grande Chute - by Angela St Jean 

2.Solo Paddler Decal

3.Hike through History Decal - Llama Yama Designs

4.Trail Marker Horseshoe - our tribute to the thousands of horses who worked in the Dumoine Logging industry.

5.Collectors Edition History Decal - Dumoine River Mouth 1939 - we produce a new one each year collect them all.

Leather Hike Through History Leather Patch item
Leather Hike Through History Leather Patch item
Leather Hike Through History Leather Patch
$10

Leather Hike Through History Leather Patch  - heat sensitive adhesion to nylon or most fabrics  

0
Canoe Rental (17’ Esquif Canoes) item
Canoe Rental (17’ Esquif Canoes) item
Canoe Rental (17’ Esquif Canoes)
$55

55$/day. We rent 17’ Esquif Canoes ex Rapides des Joachims .

Please contact Etienne Desnoyers 613-586-2300 [email protected] to book canoes.

Contact [email protected] if you need trip advise or assistance.

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Interest in a reprint of "Last of the Wild Rivers" item
Interest in a reprint of "Last of the Wild Rivers"
$10

The $10 will be refunded if we dont get sufficient interest of 100 books.

A reprint of "Last of the Wild Rivers with a new chapter about the trail replacing the last old 2016 chapter” 

$30 retail + shipping.

We are asking for an indication of interest by requiring a $10.00 deposit plus their address.

Delivery June 2027.

0
Interest in a Hike Through History Hat item
Interest in a Hike Through History Hat
Free

A Hike Through History Hat with leather patch $29.99…indicate interest with no deposit, just address and if we hit 50 we will produce the hat.

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Add a donation for Friends of Dumoine River

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!