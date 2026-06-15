Friends of Dumoine River's Shop

Dumoine Decals (shipping included).





1.FOD logo Grande Chute - by Angela St Jean

2.Solo Paddler Decal

3.Hike through History Decal - Llama Yama Designs

4.Trail Marker Horseshoe - our tribute to the thousands of horses who worked in the Dumoine Logging industry.

5.Collectors Edition History Decal - Dumoine River Mouth 1939 - we produce a new one each year collect them all.