Friends of Dumoine River's Shop

About this shop
Dumoine Hiking Trail Map (shipping included).
V16 Workers Sector Map (shipping included)
Hike through History T-Shirts (shipping included)
70% Bamboo Rayon / 30% Cotton
Hap Wilson’s Upper Ottawa Rivers Illustrated guide for Dumoine, Coulonge, Noire, Kipawa and Petawawa (shipping included)
Kermit Moores Book Kipawa : Portrait of a People (includes shipping)
Dumoine Decals (shipping included).
1.FOD logo Grande Chute - by Angela St Jean
2.Solo Paddler Decal
3.Hike through History Decal - Llama Yama Designs
4.Trail Marker Horseshoe - our tribute to the thousands of horses who worked in the Dumoine Logging industry.
5.Collectors Edition History Decal - Dumoine River Mouth 1939 - we produce a new one each year collect them all.
Leather Hike Through History Leather Patch - heat sensitive adhesion to nylon or most fabrics
55$/day. We rent 17’ Esquif Canoes ex Rapides des Joachims .
Please contact Etienne Desnoyers 613-586-2300 [email protected] to book canoes.
Contact [email protected] if you need trip advise or assistance.
The $10 will be refunded if we dont get sufficient interest of 100 books.
A reprint of "Last of the Wild Rivers with a new chapter about the trail replacing the last old 2016 chapter”
$30 retail + shipping.
We are asking for an indication of interest by requiring a $10.00 deposit plus their address.
Delivery June 2027.
A Hike Through History Hat with leather patch $29.99…indicate interest with no deposit, just address and if we hit 50 we will produce the hat.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!