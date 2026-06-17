Friends Society Of The Sir Alexander Galt Museum & Archives's Memberships

As a Galt Friend, you play an important role in the preservation of the human history of Lethbridge and southwestern Alberta. These efforts will allow future generations of citizens and visitors to discover stories and voices from our area.





Membership entitles you to:

10% discount in the Galt Museum Gift Shop

10% discount on the Galt Museum Annual Pass

Event invitations including exhibit openings, special events, festivals, and more

Subscription to the Galt Museum newsletter



