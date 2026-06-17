Friends Society Of The Sir Alexander Galt Museum & Archives's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until August 5, 2027
As a Galt Friend, you play an important role in the preservation of the human history of Lethbridge and southwestern Alberta. These efforts will allow future generations of citizens and visitors to discover stories and voices from our area.
Membership entitles you to:
10% discount in the Galt Museum Gift Shop
10% discount on the Galt Museum Annual Pass
Event invitations including exhibit openings, special events, festivals, and more
Subscription to the Galt Museum newsletter
Valid until August 5, 2027
As a Galt Friend, you play an important role in the preservation of the human history of Lethbridge and southwestern Alberta. These efforts will allow future generations of citizens and visitors to discover stories and voices from our area.
Membership entitles you to:
10% discount in the Galt Museum Gift Shop
10% discount on the Galt Museum Annual Pass
Event invitations including exhibit openings, special events, festivals, and more
Subscription to the Galt Museum newsletter
Valid until August 5, 2027
As a Galt Friend, you play an important role in the preservation of the human history of Lethbridge and southwestern Alberta. These efforts will allow future generations of citizens and visitors to discover stories and voices from our area.
Membership entitles you to:
10% discount in the Galt Museum Gift Shop
10% discount on the Galt Museum Annual Pass
Event invitations including exhibit openings, special events, festivals, and more
Subscription to the Galt Museum newsletter
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!