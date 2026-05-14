Frisbee Jerk Invitational 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Valued at $750+ One single simple will OR one pair of simple wills for a couple.
Donated by: Valerie Feltz and SMT Lawyers
Starting bid
Fanatics 56 Premium Jersey signed by Henrik Sedin. Donated by:Jason Krog, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Brock Boeser, The Vancouver Canucks Team Store and The Logan Gaede Foundation
Starting bid
VALUED AT $1295
Donated By: Andrew Cox and Mountain mechanical
Starting bid
Fanatics 56 Premium Jersey signed by Henrik Sedin. Donated by:Jason Krog, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Brock Boeser, The Vancouver Canucks Team Store and The Logan Gaede Foundation
Starting bid
Fanatics 46 Premium Jersey signed by Rob Niedermayer Calgary Flames Jersey(unlettered).
Donated by: Cody Lucas and Rob Niedermayer
Starting bid
Signed Mikael Backlund jersey. Fanatics 52 Premium Jersey
Donated By:Mikael Backlund and The Roberts Family
Starting bid
Snap back hat signed by Henrik Sedin with a large long sleeve Basico Branco Canucks shirt
Donated by:Jason Krog, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Brock Boeser, The Vancouver Canucks Team Store and The Logan Gaede Foundation
Starting bid
Snap back hat signed by Brock Boese with a large long sleeve Basico Branco Canucks shirt
Donated by:Jason Krog, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Brock Boeser, The Vancouver Canucks Team Store and The Logan Gaede Foundation
Starting bid
Valued at $750+ One single simple will OR one pair of simple wills for a couple.
Donated by: Valerie Feltz and SMT Lawyers
Starting bid
Plan B Skate Deck Signed by Chris Joslin, 2025 Thrasher Skater of the Year.
Donated by Dustin Broster.
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