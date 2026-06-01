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Frisbee Jerk

About this event

Frisbee Jerk Invitational 2027 Silent Auction

Family Will item
Family Will
$450

Starting bid

Valued at $750+ One single simple will OR one pair of simple wills for a couple.


Donated by: Valerie Feltz and SMT Lawyers

Henrik Sedin Signed Jersey item
Henrik Sedin Signed Jersey item
Henrik Sedin Signed Jersey item
Henrik Sedin Signed Jersey
$175

Starting bid

Fanatics 56 Premium Jersey signed by Henrik Sedin. Donated by:Jason Krog, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Brock Boeser, The Vancouver Canucks Team Store and The Logan Gaede Foundation

Milwaukee 3697-25 combo tool kit item
Milwaukee 3697-25 combo tool kit item
Milwaukee 3697-25 combo tool kit
$500

Starting bid

VALUED AT $1295


Donated By: Andrew Cox and Mountain mechanical

Signed Daniel Sedin Jersey item
Signed Daniel Sedin Jersey item
Signed Daniel Sedin Jersey
$175

Starting bid

Fanatics 56 Premium Jersey signed by Henrik Sedin. Donated by:Jason Krog, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Brock Boeser, The Vancouver Canucks Team Store and The Logan Gaede Foundation

Signed Rob Niedermayer Calgary Flames Jersey (unlettered) item
Signed Rob Niedermayer Calgary Flames Jersey (unlettered) item
Signed Rob Niedermayer Calgary Flames Jersey (unlettered) item
Signed Rob Niedermayer Calgary Flames Jersey (unlettered)
$150

Starting bid

Fanatics 46 Premium Jersey signed by Rob Niedermayer Calgary Flames Jersey(unlettered).


Donated by: Cody Lucas and Rob Niedermayer

Signed Mikael Backlund jersey item
Signed Mikael Backlund jersey item
Signed Mikael Backlund jersey
$175

Starting bid

Signed Mikael Backlund jersey. Fanatics 52 Premium Jersey


Donated By:Mikael Backlund and The Roberts Family

Signed Henrik Sedin hat w/Vancouver Canucks Long Sleeve item
Signed Henrik Sedin hat w/Vancouver Canucks Long Sleeve item
Signed Henrik Sedin hat w/Vancouver Canucks Long Sleeve item
Signed Henrik Sedin hat w/Vancouver Canucks Long Sleeve item
Signed Henrik Sedin hat w/Vancouver Canucks Long Sleeve
$50

Starting bid

Snap back hat signed by Henrik Sedin with a large long sleeve Basico Branco Canucks shirt


Donated by:Jason Krog, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Brock Boeser, The Vancouver Canucks Team Store and The Logan Gaede Foundation

Signed Brock Boeser hat w/Vancouver Canucks long sleeve item
Signed Brock Boeser hat w/Vancouver Canucks long sleeve
$50

Starting bid

Snap back hat signed by Brock Boese with a large long sleeve Basico Branco Canucks shirt


Donated by:Jason Krog, Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Brock Boeser, The Vancouver Canucks Team Store and The Logan Gaede Foundation

Family Will item
Family Will
$450

Starting bid

Valued at $750+ One single simple will OR one pair of simple wills for a couple.


Donated by: Valerie Feltz and SMT Lawyers

Plan B Skate Deck Signed by Chris Joslin item
Plan B Skate Deck Signed by Chris Joslin
$50

Starting bid

Plan B Skate Deck Signed by Chris Joslin, 2025 Thrasher Skater of the Year.


Donated by Dustin Broster.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!