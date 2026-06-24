Steps for Success - From Connections to Careers: Leveraging LinkedIn for Employment Success​

Discover how LinkedIn is reshaping the way Canadians connect with career opportunities, expand their professional networks, develop in-demand skills, and navigate today’s rapidly evolving workplace.

This session will explore how employers use LinkedIn to attract, engage, and recruit talent, while providing practical strategies to help job seekers stand out in a competitive market. Topics will include personal branding, profile optimization, networking best practices, job search techniques, and ways to showcase your skills and experience effectively.

Whether you are entering the workforce, changing careers, or looking to advance professionally, you will gain valuable insights and actionable tips to strengthen your online presence, build meaningful connections, and confidently position yourself for success in today’s job market.





Event Details





Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Time: 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: WILL Employment Solutions, 6th Floor Boardroom, 141 Dundas Street, London, ON





Important Details