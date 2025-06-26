From Day One to Our First AGM

This ticket gives you access to the full event: our Annual General Meeting, potluck dinner, table games, and all the good vibes as we celebrate BBYN’s first year. Everyone’s welcome — whether you’re a member, a newcomer, or just curious about what we do. Come eat, play, reflect, and connect with the BBYN fam.

