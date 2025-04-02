From Farms to Forks 2025—presented by RBC!

Two VIP tickets to our delicious event. Enjoy a delicious evening with all food and beverages included, along with a $475.00 charitable tax receipt in recognition of your generous support. VIP Ticket Perks Include:

-Two reserved seats at a four-top. You will be seated with another VIP duo.

-Sip in style with premium bubbles and water service

-Enjoy a table-side hello from chef Andrea Carlson of Burdock and Co.

-A signed copy of the Burdock & Co Cookbook: Poetic Recipes Inspired by Ocean, Land & Air" & a $50.00 gift card for Burdock and Co. for each guest.