From Farms to Forks 2025—presented by RBC!

Hosted by
About this event
Single ticket to our delicious event. Enjoy a delicious evening with all food and beverages included, along with a $110.00 charitable tax receipt in recognition of your generous support.
Four VIP tickets to our delicious event. Enjoy a delicious evening with all food and beverages included, along with a $950.00 charitable tax receipt in recognition of your generous support. VIP Ticket Perks Include:
-A reserved four-top so your crew stays cozy and connected
-Sip in style with premium bubbles and Chateau Water.
-Enjoy a table-side hello from chef Andrea Carlson of Burdock and Co.
-A signed copy of the Burdock & Co Cookbook: Poetic Recipes Inspired by Ocean, Land & Air" & a $50.00 gift card for Burdock and Co. for each guest.
Two VIP tickets to our delicious event. Enjoy a delicious evening with all food and beverages included, along with a $475.00 charitable tax receipt in recognition of your generous support. VIP Ticket Perks Include:
-Two reserved seats at a four-top. You will be seated with another VIP duo.
-Sip in style with premium bubbles and water service
-Enjoy a table-side hello from chef Andrea Carlson of Burdock and Co.
-A signed copy of the Burdock & Co Cookbook: Poetic Recipes Inspired by Ocean, Land & Air" & a $50.00 gift card for Burdock and Co. for each guest.
Ten tickets to our delicious event. Enjoy a delicious evening with all food and beverages included, along with a $600.00 charitable tax receipt in recognition of your generous support. Group of Ten Perk: Support in style—purchase a group of ten tickets and enjoy special recognition in our event program as a Ticket Sponsor.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!