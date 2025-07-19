From Heartbreak To Healing: One Step At A Time Silent Auction 2025

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Size: Medium, fits head sizes 56-58cm
Donated by: B&K Down Home Customs
Retail Price: $130
Items: Mango Peach Fizz Sticks, Mushroom Power, Samples: Muscle Recovery Support x 1, Morning Matcha x 2, Biotic Sticks x 2, Green Synergy Elixir x 2, Clean Tox Tea x 2
Donated by: Bodi Mackay
Retail Price: $151 (not including samples)
Items:
Donated by: Wayne & Cheryl Thacker
Retail Price: $100
Donated by: Megan Hartwell
Retail Price: $55
Items: Makeup voucher for a full face of makeup with lashes, Dior backstage glow face palette, Makeup by Mario original eyeshadow palette, $50 Sephora gift card, Rare beauty foundation brush, Rare beauty concealer brush, Rare beauty liquid blush in shade “happy” AND “joy”, Glow recipe watermelon dew drops
Donated by: Kayla Charuk Makeup
Retail Price: $490
Size: 4T
Donated by: Mikayla Hines
Retail Price: $65
Size: 5"
Donated by: painting by k-la
Retail Price: $22
Collagen mask x6, Two phase oil mist, and Dermatology EX line (one month supply) to test all products
Donated by: Alexa Conlon & Karissa Squire
Retail Price: $271
Item: Glass Facial in Lloydminster
Donated by: Naude Medi Spa
Retail Price: $245
Items: Blush Blonde co. Scalp Refresh
R+Co Smoothing Shampoo + Conditioner
Evo pre style primer
Olaplex Lash serum
Kitsch Satin Pillow case
Happy Hippo bar soap
Grace + Stella under eye jellies
Home Sense Ghost Mug
Home Sense Pumpkin Decor
Cutie Oils cuticle oil
Color Wow Glitter + Seal serum
Cedar Creek Sunday Morning Room Spray
Donated by: Blush Blonde Co
Retail Price: $260
Items: Love to Love Otto Cap
Floral bag
Car Air Fresheners
Big Energy Hair Clip
Makeup Eraser
Earrings
Gift Certificate
Mini Lanyard Keychain
Donated by: Studio O4
Retail Price: $275
Donated by: Property Guys (Megan Loydl)
Retail Price: $480
Donated by: NurtureU Doula in Lloydminster
Retail Price: $250
Donated by: Journey Co
Retail Price: $235
Item: Your size & choice of colour: cream (not pictured), black, light pink or hot pink
Donated by: Beyond The Birth Story Podcast
Retail Price: $65
Item: Your size, colour (navy, army green or cream) and name (boy, girl, baby, or babies)
Donated by: Beyond The Birth Story Podcast
Retail Price: $65
Item: Photography Session of your choice with 15 images. Lifestyle or Newborn.
Donated by: Kura Photography
Retail Price: $650
Items: x6
Donated by: Carmen L
Retail Price: $15
Items: 2 Otto cap Hats
Donated by: Chic Craft Co
Retail Price $90
Items: Navigate Day Planner, a day planner made with rural women in mind. Week and month layouts with reflection pages along with a record and resources section in the back. Crewneck - large
Donated by: Amanda Burzynski and Alison Weaver
Retail Price: $110
