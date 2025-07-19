eventClosed

From Heartbreak To Healing: One Step At A Time Silent Auction 2025

Burnt Ivory Suede Hat item
Burnt Ivory Suede Hat
CA$5

Size: Medium, fits head sizes 56-58cm

Donated by: B&K Down Home Customs

Retail Price: $130

Arbonne Basket item
Arbonne Basket
CA$5

Items: Mango Peach Fizz Sticks, Mushroom Power, Samples: Muscle Recovery Support x 1, Morning Matcha x 2, Biotic Sticks x 2, Green Synergy Elixir x 2, Clean Tox Tea x 2

Donated by: Bodi Mackay

Retail Price: $151 (not including samples)

Kids Books item
Kids Books
CA$5

Items:

Donated by: Wayne & Cheryl Thacker

Retail Price: $100

Candle Warmer Lamp & Candle item
Candle Warmer Lamp & Candle
CA$5

Donated by: Megan Hartwell

Retail Price: $55

Sephora Basket & Makeup Application item
Sephora Basket & Makeup Application
CA$5

Items: Makeup voucher for a full face of makeup with lashes, Dior backstage glow face palette, Makeup by Mario original eyeshadow palette, $50 Sephora gift card, Rare beauty foundation brush, Rare beauty concealer brush, Rare beauty liquid blush in shade “happy” AND “joy”, Glow recipe watermelon dew drops

Donated by: Kayla Charuk Makeup

Retail Price: $490

Embroidered Sweater item
Embroidered Sweater
CA$5

Size: 4T

Donated by: Mikayla Hines

Retail Price: $65

Hospital Bracelet Keepsake item
Hospital Bracelet Keepsake
CA$5

Size: 5"

Donated by: painting by k-la

Retail Price: $22

Riman Skin Care Set item
Riman Skin Care Set
CA$5

Collagen mask x6, Two phase oil mist, and Dermatology EX line (one month supply) to test all products

Donated by: Alexa Conlon & Karissa Squire

Retail Price: $271

Glass Facial item
Glass Facial
CA$5

Item: Glass Facial in Lloydminster

Donated by: Naude Medi Spa

Retail Price: $245

Blush Blonde Co Basket item
Blush Blonde Co Basket
CA$5

Items: Blush Blonde co. Scalp Refresh

R+Co Smoothing Shampoo + Conditioner

Evo pre style primer

Olaplex Lash serum

Kitsch Satin Pillow case

Happy Hippo bar soap

Grace + Stella under eye jellies

Home Sense Ghost Mug

Home Sense Pumpkin Decor

Cutie Oils cuticle oil

Color Wow Glitter + Seal serum

Cedar Creek Sunday Morning Room Spray

Donated by: Blush Blonde Co

Retail Price: $260

Studio O4 Basket item
Studio O4 Basket
CA$5

Items: Love to Love Otto Cap

Floral bag

Car Air Fresheners

Big Energy Hair Clip

Makeup Eraser

Earrings

Gift Certificate

Mini Lanyard Keychain

Donated by: Studio O4

Retail Price: $275

Tassimo Coffee Maker, Coffee & $300 off Custom Listing item
Tassimo Coffee Maker, Coffee & $300 off Custom Listing
CA$5

Donated by: Property Guys (Megan Loydl)

Retail Price: $480

Birth & Postpartum Gift Certificate item
Birth & Postpartum Gift Certificate
CA$5

Donated by: NurtureU Doula in Lloydminster

Retail Price: $250

Laptop Case, Earrings, Tallow Body Butter item
Laptop Case, Earrings, Tallow Body Butter
CA$5

Donated by: Journey Co

Retail Price: $235

Your Story Matters Crewneck item
Your Story Matters Crewneck
CA$5

Item: Your size & choice of colour: cream (not pictured), black, light pink or hot pink

Donated by: Beyond The Birth Story Podcast

Retail Price: $65

The Sweetest " " In Heaven Calls Me Mama Crewneck item
The Sweetest " " In Heaven Calls Me Mama Crewneck
CA$5

Item: Your size, colour (navy, army green or cream) and name (boy, girl, baby, or babies)

Donated by: Beyond The Birth Story Podcast

Retail Price: $65

Photography Session item
Photography Session
CA$5

Item: Photography Session of your choice with 15 images. Lifestyle or Newborn.

Donated by: Kura Photography

Retail Price: $650

Reusable Sandwich Bags item
Reusable Sandwich Bags
CA$5

Items: x6

Donated by: Carmen L

Retail Price: $15

Sorry about my husband + Sorry about my wife otto caps item
Sorry about my husband + Sorry about my wife otto caps
CA$5

Items: 2 Otto cap Hats

Donated by: Chic Craft Co

Retail Price $90

Crewneck + Day Planner item
Crewneck + Day Planner
CA$5

Items: Navigate Day Planner, a day planner made with rural women in mind. Week and month layouts with reflection pages along with a record and resources section in the back. Crewneck - large

Donated by: Amanda Burzynski and Alison Weaver

Retail Price: $110

