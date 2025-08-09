From Heartbreak To Healing One Step At A Time Walk + Run Registration

Beckie Scott Trail

Vermilion, AB T9X 1M1, Canada

Hamburger + Drink
$10

This allows you a hamburger, drink of choice. Cupcakes are first come first serve while quantities last!

Hot Dog + Drink
$8

This allows you a hamburger, drink of choice. Cupcakes are first come first serve while quantities last!

Walk/Run Registration - Adult
Free

Allows you to walk/run with the group and participate in all the activities to follow. Register by donation, to be completed below!

Walk/Run Registration - Youth
Free

Allows you to walk/run with the group and participate in all the activities to follow. Register by donation, to be completed below!

Walk/Run Registration - Toddler and Younger
Free

Allows you to walk/run with the group and participate in all the activities to follow. Option to add additional donation, to be completed below!

Come & Go Registration
Free

This option is for those who do not wish to partake in the walk/run but will be coming for lunch and/or taking in all the activities to follow.

Add a donation for The Kayde Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!