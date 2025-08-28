From North York With Love: Stories That Shaped Us ( Talent Show ) Sponsorship

This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
- Top-tier logo and name placement on all media, event signage, and NYSC’s website (with hyperlink)
- Recognition in media releases, e-bulletin, slideshow, and program booklet
- Option to give welcome remarks at the Talent Show
- Logo displayed at the Entrance and Foyer
- Full-page ad in NYSC In-Touch Magazine (Full Page Worth $500 in full colour)
- Promotional items (SWAG) in attendee gift bags
- One social media spotlight post
- 5 complimentary event tickets
- Top-tier logo and name placement on all media, event signage, and NYSC’s website (with hyperlink)
- Recognition in media releases, e-bulletin, slideshow, and program booklet
- Option to give welcome remarks at the Talent Show
- Logo displayed at the Entrance and Foyer
- Full-page ad in NYSC In-Touch Magazine (Full Page Worth $500 in full colour)
- Promotional items (SWAG) in attendee gift bags
- One social media spotlight post
- 5 complimentary event tickets