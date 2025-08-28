North York Seniors Centre

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North York Seniors Centre

About this event

From North York With Love: Stories That Shaped Us ( Talent Show ) Sponsorship

GOLD SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
  • Top-tier logo and name placement on all media, event signage, and NYSC’s website (with hyperlink)
  • Recognition in media releases, e-bulletin, slideshow, and program booklet
  • Option to give welcome remarks at the Talent Show
  • Logo displayed at the Entrance and Foyer
  • Full-page ad in NYSC In-Touch Magazine (Full Page Worth $500 in full colour)
  • Promotional items (SWAG) in attendee gift bags
  • One social media spotlight post
  • 5 complimentary event tickets
SILVER SPONSOR
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets
  • Logo and name featured in event materials, media, and NYSC website
  • Recognition in media releases, e-bulletin, and program booklet
  • Half-page ad in NYSC In-Touch Magazine (Worth $300 in Full Colour)
  • SWAG in attendee gift bags
  • One social media spotlight post
  • 3 complimentary tickets
BRONZE SPONSOR
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Logo and name included in event promotions and NYSC’s website
  • Recognition in media releases, e-bulletin, and program booklet
  • Half-page ad in NYSC In-Touch Magazine in Black and white (Worth $250)
  • SWAG in attendee gift bags
  • One social media spotlight post
  • 2 complimentary tickets
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