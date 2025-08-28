From North York With Love: Stories That Shaped Us ( Talent Show ) Sponsorship

Top-tier logo and name placement on all media, event signage, and NYSC’s website (with hyperlink)

Recognition in media releases, e-bulletin, slideshow, and program booklet

Option to give welcome remarks at the Talent Show

Logo displayed at the Entrance and Foyer

Full-page ad in NYSC In-Touch Magazine (Full Page Worth $500 in full colour)

Promotional items (SWAG) in attendee gift bags

One social media spotlight post