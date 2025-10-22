From North York With Love Talent Show

36 Greenfield Ave

North York, ON M2N 3C8, Canada

Family Package 1
CA$90
2 ADULTS & 1 KID


Family Packages will be donated to Single Moms of North York and lower-income families who wish to attend the talent show.

Family Package 2
CA$110
2 ADULTS & 2 KIDS


Family Packages will be donated to Single Moms of North York and lower-income families who wish to attend the talent show.

Family Package 3
CA$130
2 ADULTS & 3 KIDS


Family Packages will be donated to Single Moms of North York and lower-income families who wish to attend the talent show.

Senior Package 1
CA$105
3 SENIORS


Senior Packages purchased will be gifted to residents from our Assisted Living Buildings and Willowdale Manor.

Senior Package 2
CA$140
4 SENIORS


Senior Packages purchased will be gifted to residents from our Assisted Living Buildings and Willowdale Manor.

Senior Package 3
CA$175
5 SENIORS


Senior Packages purchased will be gifted to residents from our Assisted Living Buildings and Willowdale Manor.

