From the Storm We Grow - Summer Solstice Weekend

Hosted by
About this event
Cabin Rate: $100/night + HST (2 night minimum required)
*Arrive Friday after 1pm
*Depart Sunday before 1pm
*Provincial Park Pass included
A $200 charitable tax receipt is issued for every 2-night stay reservation. For this reason, reservation fees for the weekend are non-refundable upon booking. We are happy to transfer any fees paid to another available weekend if you need to cancel last minute.
Cabin Rate: $100/night + HST (2 night minimum) + $40 pet fee
*Arrive Friday after 1pm
*Depart Sunday before 1pm
*Provincial Park Pass included
A $200 charitable tax receipt is issued for every 2-night stay reservation. For this reason, reservation fees for the weekend are non-refundable upon booking. We are happy to transfer any fees paid to another available weekend if you need to cancel last minute.
Cabin Rate: $100/night + HST (2 night minimum)
*Arrive Friday after 1pm
*Depart Sunday before 1pm
*Provincial Park Pass included
A $200 charitable tax receipt is issued for every 2-night stay reservation. For this reason, reservation fees for the weekend are non-refundable upon booking. We are happy to transfer any fees paid to another available weekend if you need to cancel last minute.
Cabin Rate: $100/night + HST (2 night minimum)
Accessible cabin has ramp access and easy shower entry.
*Arrive Friday after 1pm
*Depart Sunday before 1pm
*Provincial Park Pass included
A $200 charitable tax receipt is issued for every 2-night stay reservation. For this reason, reservation fees for the weekend are non-refundable upon booking. We are happy to transfer any fees paid to another available weekend if you need to cancel last minute.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!