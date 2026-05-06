The Canadian Ecology Centre

Hosted by

The Canadian Ecology Centre

About this event

From the Storm We Grow - Summer Solstice Weekend

6905 ON-17

Calvin, ON P0H 1V0, Canada

REGULAR - Weekend Cabin Room (no pets) item
REGULAR - Weekend Cabin Room (no pets)
$226

Cabin Rate: $100/night + HST (2 night minimum required)

*Arrive Friday after 1pm

*Depart Sunday before 1pm

*Provincial Park Pass included


A $200 charitable tax receipt is issued for every 2-night stay reservation.  For this reason, reservation fees for the weekend are non-refundable upon booking.  We are happy to transfer any fees paid to another available weekend if you need to cancel last minute.

PET FRIENDLY - Weekend Cabin Room item
PET FRIENDLY - Weekend Cabin Room
$266

Cabin Rate: $100/night + HST (2 night minimum) + $40 pet fee

*Arrive Friday after 1pm

*Depart Sunday before 1pm

*Provincial Park Pass included


A $200 charitable tax receipt is issued for every 2-night stay reservation.  For this reason, reservation fees for the weekend are non-refundable upon booking.  We are happy to transfer any fees paid to another available weekend if you need to cancel last minute.

SINGLE BUNKS - Weekend Cabin Room item
SINGLE BUNKS - Weekend Cabin Room
$226

Cabin Rate: $100/night + HST (2 night minimum)

*Arrive Friday after 1pm

*Depart Sunday before 1pm

*Provincial Park Pass included


A $200 charitable tax receipt is issued for every 2-night stay reservation.  For this reason, reservation fees for the weekend are non-refundable upon booking.  We are happy to transfer any fees paid to another available weekend if you need to cancel last minute.

ACCESSIBLE - Weekend Cabin Room (Friday to Sunday) item
ACCESSIBLE - Weekend Cabin Room (Friday to Sunday)
$226

Cabin Rate: $100/night + HST (2 night minimum)

Accessible cabin has ramp access and easy shower entry.

*Arrive Friday after 1pm

*Depart Sunday before 1pm

*Provincial Park Pass included


A $200 charitable tax receipt is issued for every 2-night stay reservation.  For this reason, reservation fees for the weekend are non-refundable upon booking.  We are happy to transfer any fees paid to another available weekend if you need to cancel last minute.

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