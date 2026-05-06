From the Storm We Grow - Summer Solstice Weekend

Cabin Rate: $100/night + HST (2 night minimum required)

*Arrive Friday after 1pm

*Depart Sunday before 1pm

*Provincial Park Pass included





A $200 charitable tax receipt is issued for every 2-night stay reservation. For this reason, reservation fees for the weekend are non-refundable upon booking. We are happy to transfer any fees paid to another available weekend if you need to cancel last minute.