Unicorn Feather Community Media

Hosted by

Unicorn Feather Community Media

About this event

Frosted N Fabulous - Come Melt Something & Afterparty!

8560 Tremaine Rd

Milton, ON L9T 2X3, Canada

General Admission
$49.95

Enjoy the whole experience with access to every main activity on the schedule, proudly sponsored by Pride Radio Canada. Think of it as your all access pass to the fun, the laughs, and the moments that make the night worth talking about the next morning.

Comedy After Party
$15

Can't make the show but still want the party?


Or just built for the late night?


This ticket is for YOU.


Join us for the official Come Melt Something Comedy After Party with music, dancing, big vibes, and all the fun that kicks off after the laughs. Doors open at 9:30 PM and we party like it is 1999 until 1:30 AM.


This ticket is for After Party access ONLY and does not include entry to the comedy show.

Add a donation for Unicorn Feather Community Media

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!