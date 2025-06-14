Frozen Jr. - RYT 2025

One Price for All!
We're keeping things simple. All tickets are the same price, no matter your age.
Rainbow Youth Theatre is a not-for-profit organization, and every ticket sold helps us continue to create opportunities for young performers to grow, shine, and share their talents.
Thank you for supporting youth in the arts. We couldn’t do it without you.
Children aged 2 and under are welcome to attend with a babes-in-arms ticket. This ticket does not include a seat. Your child MUST remain on your lap for the duration of the show.
If your child becomes noisy or disruptive, please step out of the theatre promptly to avoid disturbing other audience members.
Thank you for helping us create an enjoyable experience for everyone!
