OKANAGAN LIFETIME NETWORKS ASSOCIATION

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OKANAGAN LIFETIME NETWORKS ASSOCIATION

About this event

Preparing for the Future - Lunch Registration

123 Franklyn Rd

Kelowna, BC V1X 6A9, Canada

Vegetarian
Free

For lunch we will be ordering Red Swan Pizza. Please identify if you require a no meat option.

*Maximum purchase quantity refers to number of tickets purchased

Gluten Friendly
Free

For lunch we will be ordering Red Swan Pizza. Please identify if you require a Gluten Friendly option.

*Maximum purchase quantity refers to number of tickets purchased


Brave pizza lover - no restrictions!
Free

For lunch we will be ordering Red Swan Pizza.

*Maximum purchase quantity refers to number of tickets purchased


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