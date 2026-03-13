Team UNBREAKABLE

Hosted by

Team UNBREAKABLE

About this event

Fun & Fearless 5K 2026 💎

711 Lake Shore Blvd W

Toronto, ON M5V 3T7, Canada

Adult Runner
$40

Join us on race day and run for a cause! This ticket includes full participation in the event. Open to all adult participants aged 18 and up.

Youth Participant (Under 18)
Free

This ticket is free for youth under 18! Come run with us and be part of an unforgettable day of movement, community, and fun. Parent or guardian permission required.

Program Leaders
Free

Thank you for stepping up! For educators, coaches, and community leaders guiding a group through the Team Unbreakable program. Available for up to two leaders per program.

Volunteer
Free

Join our amazing volunteer team and help make race day unforgettable! Your support is invaluable. We can’t wait to have you on board!

Add a donation for Team UNBREAKABLE

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