Fun & Fearless 5K 2026 💎

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About this event
Join us on race day and run for a cause! This ticket includes full participation in the event. Open to all adult participants aged 18 and up.
This ticket is free for youth under 18! Come run with us and be part of an unforgettable day of movement, community, and fun. Parent or guardian permission required.
Thank you for stepping up! For educators, coaches, and community leaders guiding a group through the Team Unbreakable program. Available for up to two leaders per program.
Join our amazing volunteer team and help make race day unforgettable! Your support is invaluable. We can’t wait to have you on board!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!