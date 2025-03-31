2025 Fun Fair BBQ & Ticket Pre-Order

280 10 Concession Rd E

Freelton, ON L8B 1H6, Canada

1 Strip of 5 Punches
CA$5
Tickets can be used on all games, photobooth, face painting, cotton candy, popcorn and snow cone purchases.
2 Strips of 5 Punches
CA$10
Tickets can be used on all games, photobooth, face painting, cotton candy, popcorn and snow cone purchases.
4 Strips of 5 Punches
CA$20
Tickets can be used on all games, photobooth, face painting, cotton candy, popcorn and snow cone purchases.
Hamburger
CA$4.75
Beef burger on a white bread bun.
Hamburger Combo
CA$6.75
Beef Hamburger, Drink & Chips.
Cheese Burger
CA$5.50
Beef burger with cheese on a white bread bun.
Cheese Burger Combo
CA$7.50
Beef Cheese Burger, Drink & Chips.
Hot Dog
CA$2.75
All Beef, gluten free hotdog with white bread bun.
Hog Dog Combo
CA$4.75
All Beef, gluten free hotdog with white bread bun, Drink & Chips.
Polish Sausage
CA$5.50
Polish Sausage on a white bread bun.
Polish Sausage Combo
CA$7.50
Polish Sausage on a white bread bun, Drink & Chips.
Pizza Slice - Cheese
CA$2.50
1 Cheese Pizza slice.
Pizza Slice - Pepperoni
CA$2.50
1 Pepperoni Pizza slice.
Pizza Combo - Cheese
CA$4.50
1 Cheese Pizza slice, Drink & Chips.
Pizza Combo - Pepperoni
CA$4.50
1 Pepperoni Pizza slice, Drink & Chips.
Veggie Burger
CA$5.25
Vegetarian Burger on a white bun.
Veggie Burger Combo
CA$7.25
Vegetarian Burger on a white bun, Drink & Chips.
Veggie Hot Dog
CA$3
Vegetarian/Vegan hot dog on a white bread bun.
Veggie Hot Dog Combo
CA$5
Vegetarian/Vegan hot dog on a white bread bun, Drink & Chips.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing