Stoneybrook Home & School Association

Hosted by

Stoneybrook Home & School Association

About this event

Fun Fair - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1460 Stoneybrook Crescent, London, ON N5X 1C4, Canada

Bread for a Year - Cobs Bread item
Bread for a Year - Cobs Bread item
Bread for a Year - Cobs Bread
$50

Starting bid

Bread for a Year Voucher. Donated by Cobs Bread at 1294 Fanshawe Park Rd., E, Unit B (London). Valued at $380

Farm Boy - Gift Basket #1 item
Farm Boy - Gift Basket #1
$5

Starting bid

Farm Boy Gift Basket - Donated by Farm Boy Masonville. Valued at $50.00

Farm Boy - Gift Basket #2 item
Farm Boy - Gift Basket #2
$5

Starting bid

Farm Boy Gift basket, donated by Farm Boy Masonville. Valued at $50.00

Kustermans - Family Passes
$10

Starting bid

Family of 4 Passes to Kustermans. Valued at $100.00

Pokemon Trainer item
Pokemon Trainer
$25

Starting bid

With over 600 Pokemon cards and a special letter from “Professor Foxglove” to the aspiring Pokemon trainer - this basket is sure to win over your Pokemon fans! Valued at $150

Little Lulu Photography & Crafty Fox3d item
Little Lulu Photography & Crafty Fox3d
$5

Starting bid

A $50 gift certificate from Little Lulu Photography and a set of 3D fidgets from Crafty Fox3d. Both vendors were featured at our Spring Market! Over $80 value!

Marissa's Custom Pet Portrait - 50% off item
Marissa's Custom Pet Portrait - 50% off
$5

Starting bid

Marissa's Custom Pet Portrait - as features at our Spring Market. 50% off a special pet portrait! Valued at $90

Dinnerwear Set item
Dinnerwear Set
$5

Starting bid

A 12 piece dinnerwear set

Artsy Bundle item
Artsy Bundle
$5

Starting bid

Valued at $50.

Garth Brooks Set item
Garth Brooks Set
$5

Starting bid

This item may be priceless if you are a Garth Brooks fan! Garth Brooks Anthology Part 1, 3 and two CDs

Carmichael's Meat & Spice/Dip Package item
Carmichael's Meat & Spice/Dip Package
$5

Starting bid

Valued at $35

Carmichael's Meats & Waterbottle item
Carmichael's Meats & Waterbottle
$5

Starting bid

Valued at $50

Pool Bundle item
Pool Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Valued at over $50 - all you need for a fun day at the pool or beach!

DoggoDen Gift Basket item
DoggoDen Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Doggoden

$50 gift certificate can be used towards any service they offer and Natural training treats Over $75 value!

Kimberly Roy Photography (Lucan) item
Kimberly Roy Photography (Lucan)
$100

Starting bid

Kimberly Roy Photography (Lucan,) Ontario

Gift certificate $350

Celebrate London Bundle item
Celebrate London Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Valued at approx. $130 this bundle includes candles, $50 gift cards, two books and an art kit.

Spa Package item
Spa Package
$30

Starting bid

Valued at over $175 this includes towels face & body products, candles, body spray & more!

Mini Spa Package item
Mini Spa Package
$5

Starting bid

Valued at approx $55 this package includes lotions, detanglers and creams.

Family Game Night item
Family Game Night
$5

Starting bid

Valued at approx $75 this bundle includes games, candy, and a pizza gift card ($25).

Shopping Spree! item
Shopping Spree!
$20

Starting bid

This shopping spree includes Home Depot ($25) Tin Cup ($25), Ungers ($50).

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