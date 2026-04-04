Fun Fair - Silent Auction

About this event
Starting bid
Bread for a Year Voucher. Donated by Cobs Bread at 1294 Fanshawe Park Rd., E, Unit B (London). Valued at $380
Starting bid
Farm Boy Gift Basket - Donated by Farm Boy Masonville. Valued at $50.00
Starting bid
Farm Boy Gift basket, donated by Farm Boy Masonville. Valued at $50.00
Starting bid
Family of 4 Passes to Kustermans. Valued at $100.00
Starting bid
With over 600 Pokemon cards and a special letter from “Professor Foxglove” to the aspiring Pokemon trainer - this basket is sure to win over your Pokemon fans! Valued at $150
Starting bid
A $50 gift certificate from Little Lulu Photography and a set of 3D fidgets from Crafty Fox3d. Both vendors were featured at our Spring Market! Over $80 value!
Starting bid
Marissa's Custom Pet Portrait - as features at our Spring Market. 50% off a special pet portrait! Valued at $90
Starting bid
A 12 piece dinnerwear set
Starting bid
Valued at $50.
Starting bid
This item may be priceless if you are a Garth Brooks fan! Garth Brooks Anthology Part 1, 3 and two CDs
Starting bid
Valued at $35
Starting bid
Valued at $50
Starting bid
Valued at over $50 - all you need for a fun day at the pool or beach!
Starting bid
Doggoden
$50 gift certificate can be used towards any service they offer and Natural training treats Over $75 value!
Starting bid
Kimberly Roy Photography (Lucan,) Ontario
Gift certificate $350
Starting bid
Valued at approx. $130 this bundle includes candles, $50 gift cards, two books and an art kit.
Starting bid
Valued at over $175 this includes towels face & body products, candles, body spray & more!
Starting bid
Valued at approx $55 this package includes lotions, detanglers and creams.
Starting bid
Valued at approx $75 this bundle includes games, candy, and a pizza gift card ($25).
Starting bid
This shopping spree includes Home Depot ($25) Tin Cup ($25), Ungers ($50).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!