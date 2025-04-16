Fundraising Cocktail Dînatoire

Please indicate the number of guests and their names below. Please note that Zeffy automatically applies a 12% donation for their platform at checkout — you can manually change this to $0 by selecting the "Other" option before checkout. Let us know if you need any help!

Please indicate the number of guests and their names below. Please note that Zeffy automatically applies a 12% donation for their platform at checkout — you can manually change this to $0 by selecting the "Other" option before checkout. Let us know if you need any help!

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