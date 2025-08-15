Jewish Youth Network

Hosted by

Jewish Youth Network

About this event

Gala Reservations, Sponsorships & Journal Pages

9135 Bathurst St

Richmond Hill, ON L4C 6C1, Canada

Gala Reservation
$250

Individual ticket at the gala

Full Page Ad
$1,000

Includes a Full Page ad in the journal and 2 gala tickets.

Chai Sponsor
$1,800

Includes a Chai Page ad in the journal, 2 gala tickets, and a Chai–level home package with JYN swag and hand-picked wines, delivered prior to the event.

Family Package
$2,500

Includes 10 gala tickets and recognition on the JYN Families page.

Company Package
$2,500

Includes 10 gala tickets and logo recognition on the Corporate Sponsors page.

Silver Sponsor
$3,600

Includes a Silver Page ad in the journal, 6 gala tickets, and a Silver–level home package with JYN swag and hand-picked wines, delivered prior to the event.

Gold Sponsor
$5,400

Includes a Gold Page ad in the journal, 6 gala tickets, and a Gold–level home package with JYN swag and hand-picked wines, delivered prior to the event.

Platinum Sponsor
$9,000

Includes a Platinum Page ad in the journal, 8 gala tickets, and a Platinum–level home package with JYN swag and hand-picked wines, delivered prior to the event.

Event Sponsor
$18,000

Includes Event Sponsor Recognition, 18 gala tickets, and an Event Sponsor–level home package with JYN swag and hand-picked wines, delivered prior to the event.

Half Page Ad
$600

Includes a Half Page ad in the journal. (Does not include a ticket at the gala unless a reservation is added above.)

Quarter Page Ad
$360

Includes a Quarter Page ad in the journal. (Does not include a ticket at the gala unless a reservation is added above.)

Business Card Ad
$180

Includes a Business Card ad in the journal. (Does not include a ticket at the gala unless a reservation is added above.)

Angel Sponsor
$250

Sponsor a ticket(s) for someone who would love to attend but cannot afford it.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!