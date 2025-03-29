Galleon Gaming Club

Galleon Gaming Club

Galleon Gaming Club Membership

Crew Member
$20

Renews monthly

- Members only Discord channels - Voting rights during our Annual General Meeting - Access to 'members only' Galleon Club events - Preferential discounts on club initiatives like computer equipment orders, ticket prices, and so on - Pool our resources together to bring us closer to our own club house!
