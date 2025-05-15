Gallery TPW Print Raffle!

“S” from Art Is Political - Carole Condé & Karl Beveridge, 1975 21 x 17 inches This photograph is excerpted from a series of nine entitled Art Is Political. The images depict Condé and Beveridge in dialogue as they dramatically stage their own transformation from participants in a rarified art market to contributors in a socially-engaged art community. We speak metaphorically of the “complicated dance” of such debates, which the artists have rendered literal through exaggerated poses; these are bodies in dialogue. A montage of performance and text, this image (and the series it comes from) is emblematic of a long and widely admired career spent working collaboratively to shape and narrate social-justice movements and workers’ struggles.

