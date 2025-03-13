Games Sanctioning Form - Atlantic Canada Pipe Band Association
Event Sanctioning
$50
No expiration
To view the list of standardized event numbers:
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/508555e0c4aa1a31c65461d9/t/644bda2c9138b3348dbbf513/1682692654664/Standardized+list+of+events+for+games+organizing+committees.pdf
To view the list of standardized event numbers:
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/508555e0c4aa1a31c65461d9/t/644bda2c9138b3348dbbf513/1682692654664/Standardized+list+of+events+for+games+organizing+committees.pdf
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!