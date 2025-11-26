Gamma Lambda Holiday 2025 Vacation Package Silent Auction

Hosted by
An exclusive getaway for 10 at this modern beachfront resort offers the perfect blend of elegance and comfort. Ideal for water sports enthusiasts, the Long Bay Beach Resort also offers world - class dining and boutique shopping.
Ideal for 2, experience a luxurious 7-night getaway in an exquisite one bedroom villa nestled along the eastern coast of Bali
You and your group will enjoy a one-of-a-kind getaway in a part of Italy known for its wealth of historic treasures, art, fascinating landscapes, and of course its food, simple and authentic, topped off with its world-class wines.
A 4-night adventure for 2 in the heart of Reykjavik, this journey promises an unforgettable fusion of nature, culture, and relaxation
Perched above the Sea of Cortez, the Hacienda Encantada Resort and Spa offers the perfect escape for two over seven unforgettable days and nights. Enjoy snorkeling, golf, the famous Cabo San Lucas nightlife, or simply indulge in a romantic meal.
Embark on a 5-night journey for two in South Africa's Waterberg region, where untamed wilderness meets natural beauty in one of the country's most captivating safari destinations
Golfers will be in paradise in Edinburgh, as the city that is home to some of the best golf courses in Scotland and the world. Enjoy a round of golf at the Dunbar and Kilspindie golf courses, full-day tour of St. Andrews, and to top it off a whisky tasting at the Kingsbarn Distillery.
If you're looking for the perfect mountain getaway, look no further than Colorado. With some of the best ski towns in the United States, you'll be spoiled for choice.
For two, this unforgettable journey through Ireland, exploring the country's diverse landscapes, and rich history, promises an immersive experience in Ireland's vibrant culture, breathtaking vistas, and storied past.
Renowned as the temple of classical music, and steeped in art and culture, two people will enjoy a memorable stay in the heart of Vienna. The city offers a wealth of architectural gems from Baroque castles, elaborate city gardens, and boulevards lined with parks, imperial residences, and palaces. A visit to Vienna is an experience not to be missed
