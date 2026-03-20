Garagemahal 2026

Attendees will enjoy dinner (catered by The Evelyn), an open bar, top shelf scotch and cigars. If registering before June 1, your will receive your specified Garagemahal T-shirt size, a swag bag and commemorative book. If registering after this date, you may not receive your specified shirt size (but will still receive a t-shirt).
Attendees will enjoy dinner (catered by The Evelyn), an open bar, top shelf scotch and cigars. If registering before June 1, your will receive your specified Garagemahal T-shirt size, a swag bag and commemorative book. If registering after this date, you may not receive your specified shirt size (but will still receive a t-shirt).
Ignite Potential Donation
$25
Tax receipts will be issued by our friends at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Centre Wellington
Tax receipts will be issued by our friends at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Centre Wellington
Bigger Together Donation
$100
Tax receipts will be issued by our friends at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Centre Wellington
Tax receipts will be issued by our friends at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Centre Wellington
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!