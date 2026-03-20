Garagemahal 2026

Attendees will enjoy dinner (catered by The Evelyn), an open bar, top shelf scotch and cigars. If registering before June 1, your will receive your specified Garagemahal T-shirt size, a swag bag and commemorative book. If registering after this date, you may not receive your specified shirt size (but will still receive a t-shirt).

Attendees will enjoy dinner (catered by The Evelyn), an open bar, top shelf scotch and cigars. If registering before June 1, your will receive your specified Garagemahal T-shirt size, a swag bag and commemorative book. If registering after this date, you may not receive your specified shirt size (but will still receive a t-shirt).

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