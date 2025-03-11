Garagemahal Sponsorship 2025

Platinum Sponsorship- SOLD TO ECCLESTONE FINANCIAL!
$3,000
Platinum includes Social media feature post | 6 tickets to event | featured in event video | your name on all advertising materials | Sponsor tent/alternative at event (provided by sponsor) | Logo and name featured in commemorative book | logo on event tshirt
Commemorative Book Sponsorship- SOLD!
$2,750
Commemorative Book includes Social media recognition | 4 tickets to event | a full page ad in the commemorative book | lawn sign at the event
Gold Sponsorship - SOLD OUT!
$2,000
Gold includes Social media recognition | 4 tickets to event | your name featured on guest giveaway | name featured in commemorative book | lawn sign at the event
Beverage Sponsorship
$1,800
Beverage includes Social media recognition | your name & Logo on a sign at event | name featured in commemorative book | branded tent on site (provided by the sponsor) | 3 tickets to event
Swag Bag Sponsor
$1,000
Swag Bag includes Social recognition | 2 tickets to event | your name & Logo on swag bags and a sign at event | name featured in commemorative book
Silver Sponsorship
$975
Silver includes Social recognition | 2 tickets to event | your name & Logo on a sign at event | name featured in commemorative book
Bronze Sponsorship
$750
Bronze includes Social recognition | your name & Logo on a sign at event | name featured in commemorative book
Support Local Sponsorship
$150
Support Local includes Your name in the book
Big and Little Match Sponsors
$200
Give the gift of a lasting memory to a Little (over 16 years of age) and their Big! You can cover the cost for a match to attend Garagemahal, see some incredible cars, have dinner, receive a swag bag (event branded t-shirt & giveaway) and see the support this community has for them.
