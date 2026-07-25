Unity In Diversity Inc.

Hosted by

Unity In Diversity Inc.

About this event

Garba Fest 2026 (OUTDOOR - Clarington)

2440 Durham Regional Hwy 2

Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K2, Canada

Registration - Early Bird (Please Read)
$8
Available until Sep 11

To avoid any fees, please make sure to select “other” in contributions at the checkout. Also, support "Unity in Diversity" for this and future events to foster diversity in community. (Kids Under 5 - FREE Entry)

Group of 10 - Early Bird (Please read)
$75
Available until Sep 11
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

To avoid any fees, please make sure to select “other” in contributions at the checkout. Also, support "Unity in Diversity" for this and future events to foster diversity in community.


(Kids Under 5 - FREE Entry)

Registration - Regular (Please Read)
$10
Available until Sep 26

To avoid any fees, please make sure to select “other” in contributions at the checkout. Also, support "Unity in Diversity" for this and future events to foster diversity in community.


(Kids Under 5 - FREE Entry)

Group of 10 - Regular (Please read)
$90
Available until Sep 26
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

To avoid any fees, please make sure to select “other” in contributions at the checkout. Also, support "Unity in Diversity" for this and future events to foster diversity in community.

Add a donation for Unity In Diversity Inc.

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