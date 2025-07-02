Gardens of Hope Charity's Shop

Meet Jein, a young girl growing up in a refugee settlement in Uganda. In this delightful book, you'll read about her life and how a garden makes a big difference for her family. Price includes shipping.
Meet Jein, a young girl growing up in a refugee settlement in Uganda. In this delightful book, you'll read about her life and how a garden makes a big difference for her family. Price includes shipping.
Add a donation for Gardens of Hope Charity
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!