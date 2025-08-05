Garni Dance School Registration 2025-2026

805 Rue Manoogian

Saint-Laurent, QC H4N 1Z5, Canada

Garni Pokrigner (ages 4-5) AND Class A (ages 6-7-8)
$200

Registration fee per student for the entire 2025-2026 season.


Family discount available -Registering more than one student per family? A family discount of $25 per additional student applies. Feel free to register all students at full price — we’ll automatically refund the discount afterward.

Classes B - C - D - Juniors (ages 9 to 17)
$250

Registration fee per student for the entire 2025-2026 season.


Family discount available - Registering more than one student per family? A family discount of $25 per additional student applies. Feel free to register all students at full price — we’ll automatically refund the discount afterward.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!