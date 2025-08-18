Gaumukhi (Special Show)

Gaumukhi (Cow) is an existentialist solo drama that follows a Cow, as she navigates the various identities imposed on her, with the identities she desires. Set in the months preceding, and during the Bombay riots of 1992, Gaumukhi blends lyrical prose with live Indian classical music to reflect the eponymous protagonist's journeys of loving and longing in the divisive, communal landscape of India.