Gaza Fundraiser Iftar 2026

Full course halal meal included with each ticket, as well as access to performances, bazaar, and opportunity to participate in the auction and more!
*** PLEASE NOTE THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET ***
This Ramadan, buy an extra ticket and gift it to a family newly arrived in Montreal from Gaza. Your generosity will help us share the spirit of this blessed month with them.
Reduced price for students - Full course halal meal included with each ticket, as well as access to performances, bazaar, and opportunity to participate in the auction and more!
Full course halal meal included with each ticket, as well as access to performances, bazaar, and a dedicated kids corner with activities!
Free entry for children ages 3 & under! Full course halal meal included with each ticket, as well as access to performances, art gallery, and a dedicated kids corner with activities!
