The Canadian Palestinian Foundation of Quebec

The Canadian Palestinian Foundation of Quebec

Gaza Fundraiser Iftar 2026

6566 Rue Jarry E

Saint-Léonard, QC H1P 1W3, Canada

General admission
$60

Full course halal meal included with each ticket, as well as access to performances, bazaar, and opportunity to participate in the auction and more!

Pay It Forward – Buy an Extra Ticket!
$60

*** PLEASE NOTE THIS IS NOT A GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET ***


This Ramadan, buy an extra ticket and gift it to a family newly arrived in Montreal from Gaza. Your generosity will help us share the spirit of this blessed month with them.

General Admission - Student
$45

Reduced price for students - Full course halal meal included with each ticket, as well as access to performances, bazaar, and opportunity to participate in the auction and more!

General Admission - Children (Ages 4-12)
$25

Full course halal meal included with each ticket, as well as access to performances, bazaar, and a dedicated kids corner with activities!

General Admission - Children (Ages 3 & Under)
Free

Free entry for children ages 3 & under! Full course halal meal included with each ticket, as well as access to performances, art gallery, and a dedicated kids corner with activities!

