General Musician Policy - The Wedding Singer

Please read the policy to the right and electronically sign your agreement. Minors involved in SSP activities must have a legal parent/guardian read and sign this policy prior to participation. By signing, legal parents/guardians acknowledge that the General Musician Policy described in this document shall apply to their child, and that they as legal parents/guardians shall uphold this agreement on their child's behalf.

Please read the policy to the right and electronically sign your agreement. Minors involved in SSP activities must have a legal parent/guardian read and sign this policy prior to participation. By signing, legal parents/guardians acknowledge that the General Musician Policy described in this document shall apply to their child, and that they as legal parents/guardians shall uphold this agreement on their child's behalf.

seeMoreDetailsMobile