GeocacheON - Fall Fest 2025! Silent Auction

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6 Park Ave, Brant, ON N0E 1A0, Canada
Starting bid
Black wood GeoCoin Display case with American Pottery Geocoin - donated by Pasha88
Approx Value - $85 CAD
Starting bid
2023 MWGB Geocoins - Volunteer Geocoin and Event Geocoin. Both are trackable on geocaching.com and are unactivated. Donated by Pasha88
Approx Value - $60
Starting bid
Full set of 7 Snag the Tag Zombie Geocoins (trackable on geocaching.com) including the rare Host Zombie - donated by igator210
Approx Value - $250
Starting bid
Set of 3 Snag the Tag UFO Trackable geocoins, with stands - donated by igator210
Approx Value - $100
Starting bid
Gold & Silver Finish, rotating Butterfly geocoins (trackable on geocaching.com) - Donated by CuriousGeorge59
Approx Value - $60
Starting bid
Set of 3 New York State Park Central Region 2022, 2023 and 2024 Challenge Geocoins - trackable on geocaching.com - donated by LCSM
Approx Value - $75
Starting bid
14 unique (15 total) Wolf Tessellation Discover Tags from GeocoinFest 2018, Berkshire Bash 2018 and Geowoodstock 2018. All Tags fit together. - Donated by the Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value - $45
Starting bid
12 unique Turtle Tessellation Discover Tags from Geowoodstock XV. All Tags fit together. - Donated by the Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value - $36
Starting bid
50 Assorted Pathtags
No Doubles, no Pathtag Club or Geocoin Club, No Flashtags
Donated by The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value - $150
Starting bid
50 Assorted Pathtags
No Doubles, no Pathtag Club or Geocoin Club, No Flashtags
Includes shapes
Donated by The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value - $150
Starting bid
50 Assorted Pathtags
No Doubles, no Pathtag Club or Geocoin Club, No Flashtags
No shapes
Donated by The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value - $150
Starting bid
Set of 6 3D printed Star Wars Geocache Containers (Baby Yoda, Darth Vader, Light Sabre, Ewok, R2D2, C3PO) with two trackable Aliens from Cosmic Quest set - Donated by Pasha88
Approx Value - $50
Starting bid
Men's Size 10 Chest Waders - New in Box
Donated by - The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value - $65
Starting bid
Brushed Gold edition of the Shaped VIP coin from Fall Fest 2025! - Trackable on geocaching.com and Unactivated - 1 of 1
Donated by - the Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value - Priceless
Starting bid
Brushed Gold edition of the round event coin from Fall Fest 2025! - Trackable on geocaching.com and Unactivated - 1 of 5
Donated by - the Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value - Priceless
Starting bid
Full Set of 39 Event Flashtags and Flashtags from Fall Fest 2025 with Pathtag Organizer case. Includes rare Kid's Club and Midnight Madness tags.
Donated by - the Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value - $190
Starting bid
Full Set of 5 shaped Sherpa tags from MWGB 2023 with Pathtag Organizer case. Includes tags from organizers and deputies.
Donated by - the MWGB Fab 5
Approx Value - $30
Starting bid
Blanket with Fall Fest 2025! Logo
Donated By - The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value: $25
Starting bid
2018 Metro Gathering Wtches of Salem registration packages with t-shirt, neck wallet, pathtag - size SMALL
Donated by - CuriousGeorge59
Approx Value: $40
Starting bid
Set of Kayak Roof Racks with 10ft tie downs, and 6 Dry bags
Donated by: The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value: $75
Starting bid
Hasika Large SUV Tent - fits most mid-full size SUVs and mini-vans - shade awning with screen room.
Donated by: The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value: $98
Starting bid
Gently Used - tested & working
Trekway SUV Inflatable Air Mattress with 12V air pump, has been tested and works.
Donated By: The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value: $140
Starting bid
Gift Basket with Fall Fest 2025! Trackable tags (set of 3), Knit Moose and Fall Mugs.
Donated By: Pasha88s_Mom
Approx Value: $50
Starting bid
Hand-knit Fall Fest 2025 Grey Afghan with mugs and Custom-Made Pathtag Holder Board
Donated by: Pasha88s_Mom
Approx Value: $80
Starting bid
LP&NO.1 Record Player Wireless Turntable with Built-in Speakers and USB Play&Recording Belt-Driven Vintage Phonograph Record Player - New in Box
Donated by: The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value: $171
Starting bid
Set of 15 Previously Hidden Lego 3D Printed Cache Containers - 7 small, 7 medium, 1 large, assorted colours.
Donated By: Pasha88
Prox Value: $40
Starting bid
SunnyFeel XL Oversized Adjustable Beach Chair - blue, red and white striped.
Donated by: The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value: $129
Starting bid
Gift basket with Signed Debbie Macomber book, knit blanket, travel mug and candle.
Donated By: The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value: $60
Starting bid
Outdoor Master Universal Inflatable Roof Rack System in Storage bag, with carrying case.of it's most cars, trucks and SUVs.
Donated By: The Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value: $220
Starting bid
Gold & Enamel edition of the round event coin from Fall Fest 2025! - Trackable on geocaching.com and Unactivated - 1 of 20
Donated by - the Chiefs of Shenanigans
Approx Value - $30
Starting bid
Black folding chair with cooler
Starting bid
Bag of 50 Lisa tubes
Starting bid
Three Geocaching books
Starting bid
Vanilla gift basket
Starting bid
Crochet scarf, toque, and mittens
Starting bid
Silver flower jewelry holder Donated by Trace78
Approx value - $10 CAD
Starting bid
Pair of wire plant decorations, donated by Trace78
Approximate Value - $10 CAD
Starting bid
Travel Jewelry Case - black leather
Donated by Trace78
Approximate Value - $10
Starting bid
Flower jewelry case
Starting bid
Christmas themed teapot, cream and sugar set
Donated by Trace78
Approximate Value $20
Starting bid
crochet brown and orange Afghan
Starting bid
504 piece, Geocaching capital puzzle
Starting bid
Moose with Canada trackable
Starting bid
Package of 6 pecan butter tarts from Pies and Tarts from the Heart
Donated by Hot Coffee
Approx Value $12
Starting bid
Geocaching QC 20th Anniversary Avalanche 2025 event GeoCoin Donated by the Quebec Geocaching Association
Starting bid
Avalanche 2023 Event Geocoin (18th Anniversary) Donated by the Quebec Geocaching Association
Starting bid
Handmade knit moose toy
Donated by IamtheNerd
Approximate Value $50
Starting bid
Handmade Geocaching Pottery Mug
Donated by elizabethdoesphysics
Approximate Value $35
Starting bid
Set of two cornhole boards (rustic wooden) with bags
Donated by red headed fury
Approximate value $250
Starting bid
Backpack filled with Canada items
Donated by Topplane Travel
Approximate Value $35
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