Get Your Pink On

Join us for a day of celebration, empowerment, and connection. Your ticket includes access to all event activities, including lunch, workshops, a special surprise performance, a paint session with a live DJ, and inspiring keynote speakers. Plus, enjoy shopping from a curated list of local small businesses.
Mom and/or Bestie Bundle - $40 each (2+ tickets)
$40
Celebrate with a friend or loved one! This bundle gives you access to all event activities, a chance to enjoy a surprise performance, and shopping from local vendors. Perfect for you and your mom, bestie, or anyone you want to celebrate with.
Child Ticket - $15 (13 years and under)
$15
Bring the little ones along! This ticket includes access to the event for kids ages 13 and under. A dedicated kids’ corner will keep them entertained while you immerse yourself in the experience, and they'll enjoy a curated shopping experience of their own.
Child Ticket - $10 (More than 3 children)
$10
Bringing more than 3 kids? Each additional child ticket is only $10! Enjoy a fun day with the whole family, along with access to shopping from local small businesses.
Under 2 Years Old - FREE
Free
Bring your youngest ones along for free! Under 2 years old can attend at no charge (please note, space is limited).
