Little Chamber Music

Hosted by

Little Chamber Music

About this event

Getting Somewhere

Back Alley Entrance

150 E 3rd Ave, Vancouver, BC V5T 3C1, Canada

Pay-What-You-Decide
$5

LCM's suggested ticket amount is $20, which helps us to cover the costs of our presentations! If cost is a barrier, please let us know - no one will be turned away for lack of funds. A limited number of PWYD tickets will also be available at the door.

Pay-What-You-Decide
$10

LCM's suggested ticket amount is $20, which helps us to cover the costs of our presentations! If cost is a barrier, please let us know - no one will be turned away for lack of funds. A limited number of PWYD tickets will also be available at the door.

Pay-What-You-Decide
$20

LCM's suggested ticket amount is $20, which helps us cover the costs of our presentations! If cost is a barrier, please let us know. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. A limited amount of PWYD tickets will also be available at the door.

Pay-What-You-Decide
$30

LCM's suggested ticket amount is $20, which helps us cover the costs of our presentations! If cost is a barrier, please let us know - no one will be turned away for lack of funds. A limited number of PWYD tickets will also be available at the door.

Pay-What-You--Decide
$40

LCM's suggested ticket amount is $20, which helps us cover the costs of our presentations! If cost is a barrier, please let us know - no one will be turned away for lack of funds. A limited amount of PWYD tickets will also be available at the door.

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