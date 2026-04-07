Getting Somewhere

Hosted by
About this event
LCM's suggested ticket amount is $20, which helps us to cover the costs of our presentations! If cost is a barrier, please let us know - no one will be turned away for lack of funds. A limited number of PWYD tickets will also be available at the door.
LCM's suggested ticket amount is $20, which helps us to cover the costs of our presentations! If cost is a barrier, please let us know - no one will be turned away for lack of funds. A limited number of PWYD tickets will also be available at the door.
LCM's suggested ticket amount is $20, which helps us cover the costs of our presentations! If cost is a barrier, please let us know. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. A limited amount of PWYD tickets will also be available at the door.
LCM's suggested ticket amount is $20, which helps us cover the costs of our presentations! If cost is a barrier, please let us know - no one will be turned away for lack of funds. A limited number of PWYD tickets will also be available at the door.
LCM's suggested ticket amount is $20, which helps us cover the costs of our presentations! If cost is a barrier, please let us know - no one will be turned away for lack of funds. A limited amount of PWYD tickets will also be available at the door.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!