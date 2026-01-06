Ghana–Alberta Advanced Education Summit & Bilateral Conference - Calgary 2026

Description:

The Local General Admission ticket provides complimentary access to the Ghana–Alberta Advanced Education Summit & Bilateral Meetings, a high-level forum focused on strengthening academic, technical, and institutional collaboration between Ghana and Alberta.





Note:

Local General Admission is intended for participants based in Alberta and surrounding regions. Seating is subject to venue capacity, and prior registration is required for attendance.





This ticket grants access to:

Plenary sessions and keynote addresses

Panel discussions on higher education, TVET, skills development, and research collaboration

Policy dialogues between Ghanaian and Alberta education stakeholders

Networking sessions with academic institutions, government representatives, and industry partners

Exhibition and information sessions (where applicable)

The Summit brings together officials from Ghana’s Ministry of Education, tertiary institutions, and regulatory bodies, alongside Alberta’s universities, colleges, polytechnics, and government agencies, to explore sustainable partnerships in education, skills training, innovation, and workforce development.