Canada Ghana Chamber of Commerce Calgary Chapter

Hosted by

Canada Ghana Chamber of Commerce Calgary Chapter

About this event

Ghana–Alberta Advanced Education Summit & Bilateral Conference - Calgary 2026

635 Confluence Way SE

Calgary, AB T2G 0G1, Canada

Local General Admission- Free
Pay what you can

Description:
The Local General Admission ticket provides complimentary access to the Ghana–Alberta Advanced Education Summit & Bilateral Meetings, a high-level forum focused on strengthening academic, technical, and institutional collaboration between Ghana and Alberta.


Note:
Local General Admission is intended for participants based in Alberta and surrounding regions. Seating is subject to venue capacity, and prior registration is required for attendance.


This ticket grants access to:

  • Plenary sessions and keynote addresses
  • Panel discussions on higher education, TVET, skills development, and research collaboration
  • Policy dialogues between Ghanaian and Alberta education stakeholders
  • Networking sessions with academic institutions, government representatives, and industry partners
  • Exhibition and information sessions (where applicable)

The Summit brings together officials from Ghana’s Ministry of Education, tertiary institutions, and regulatory bodies, alongside Alberta’s universities, colleges, polytechnics, and government agencies, to explore sustainable partnerships in education, skills training, innovation, and workforce development.

International Standard Delegate | Full Access
$250

The International Standard Delegate ticket offers full access to the Ghana–Alberta Advanced Education Summit & Bilateral Meetings and is designed for academic leaders, institutional representatives, policymakers, researchers, development partners, and private-sector stakeholders.

Delegates receive access to all plenary sessions, keynote addresses, panel discussions, technical sessions, open bilateral meetings, policy dialogue forums, structured networking events, and exhibition areas (where applicable). The ticket also includes an official delegate badge, summit materials, and program documentation.

Please note that travel, accommodation, and visa expenses are not included. Registration confirmation is required, and seating and session access are subject to venue capacity.

International VIP Admission | Premium Access
$500

The International VIP Admission ticket provides premium access to the Ghana–Alberta Advanced Education Summit & Bilateral Meetings and is designed for senior international delegates, institutional leaders, policymakers, investors, and strategic partners.

VIP benefits include priority access to plenary sessions and high-level discussions, exclusive closed-door bilateral and roundtable meetings, VIP networking receptions, curated B2B/B2G engagements, reserved seating, and facilitated introductions (subject to availability). Delegates also receive official summit materials and VIP credentials.

Please note that travel, accommodation, and visa costs are not included. Attendance is subject to advance registration, verification, and confirmation, and VIP tickets are limited to ensure high-quality engagement.

Add a donation for Canada Ghana Chamber of Commerce Calgary Chapter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!