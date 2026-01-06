Ghana–Alberta Advanced Education Summit & Bilateral Conference - Calgary 2026

Hosted by
The Local General Admission ticket provides complimentary access to the Ghana–Alberta Advanced Education Summit & Bilateral Meetings, a high-level forum focused on strengthening academic, technical, and institutional collaboration between Ghana and Alberta.
Local General Admission is intended for participants based in Alberta and surrounding regions. Seating is subject to venue capacity, and prior registration is required for attendance.
The Summit brings together officials from Ghana’s Ministry of Education, tertiary institutions, and regulatory bodies, alongside Alberta’s universities, colleges, polytechnics, and government agencies, to explore sustainable partnerships in education, skills training, innovation, and workforce development.
Delegates receive access to all plenary sessions, keynote addresses, panel discussions, technical sessions, open bilateral meetings, policy dialogue forums, structured networking events, and exhibition areas (where applicable). The ticket also includes an official delegate badge, summit materials, and program documentation.
Please note that travel, accommodation, and visa expenses are not included. Registration confirmation is required, and seating and session access are subject to venue capacity.
VIP benefits include priority access to plenary sessions and high-level discussions, exclusive closed-door bilateral and roundtable meetings, VIP networking receptions, curated B2B/B2G engagements, reserved seating, and facilitated introductions (subject to availability). Delegates also receive official summit materials and VIP credentials.
Please note that travel, accommodation, and visa costs are not included. Attendance is subject to advance registration, verification, and confirmation, and VIP tickets are limited to ensure high-quality engagement.
