Ghana–Alberta Agricultural & Agri-Business Summit & Field Trip Canada 2026

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About this event
Eligible delegates receive complimentary access to selected Forum sessions, open technical presentations, panel discussions, and general networking activities. Canadian and Alberta-based participants will have the opportunity to engage with international delegates, gain practical insights into Ghana–Canada agricultural collaboration, and explore trade, investment, and knowledge-exchange opportunities across the agri-food and agri-business value chains.
The International Delegate Admission is tailored for members of Ghanaian agricultural and agri-business Chambers of Commerce, as well as individual business owners and entrepreneurs, participating in the Ghana–Canada Agricultural & Agri-Business Forum and Field Trip (August 25–28, 2026). This category provides full access to the Forum’s plenary sessions, technical presentations, and structured networking platforms, all dedicated to advancing trade, investment, and strategic partnerships.
The delegate fee is structured to cover essential ground transportation and on-site event logistics throughout the Forum and field visits, ensuring seamless movement between venues and scheduled activities. International Delegates will engage directly with government representatives, industry leaders, and solution providers; participate in targeted B2B networking sessions; and join selected field visits showcasing agricultural innovation, modern technologies, and integrated value-chain best practices. The program offers a practical, results-oriented platform for market entry exploration, cross-border collaboration, and the scalable growth of agribusiness ventures across Ghana, Canada, and the wider African market.
The International VIP Delegate Admission provides exclusive, priority access to the Ghana–Canada Agricultural & Agri-Business Forum and Field Trip (August 25–28, 2026). This premium category is designed for senior government officials, CEOs, investors, and strategic partners seeking high-level engagement, direct deal-making opportunities, and curated exposure to bilateral agribusiness initiatives. Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
VIP delegates receive privileged access to ministerial sessions, closed-door policy and investment roundtables, pre-arranged B2B/B2G meetings, and guided technical field visits. The package ensures enhanced protocol support, priority seating, and tailored networking—maximizing strategic value, influence, and outcomes throughout the Forum.
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