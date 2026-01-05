Ghana–Alberta Agricultural & Agri-Business Summit & Field Trip Canada 2026

The International Delegate Admission is tailored for members of Ghanaian agricultural and agri-business Chambers of Commerce, as well as individual business owners and entrepreneurs, participating in the Ghana–Canada Agricultural & Agri-Business Forum and Field Trip (August 25–28, 2026). This category provides full access to the Forum’s plenary sessions, technical presentations, and structured networking platforms, all dedicated to advancing trade, investment, and strategic partnerships.

The delegate fee is structured to cover essential ground transportation and on-site event logistics throughout the Forum and field visits, ensuring seamless movement between venues and scheduled activities. International Delegates will engage directly with government representatives, industry leaders, and solution providers; participate in targeted B2B networking sessions; and join selected field visits showcasing agricultural innovation, modern technologies, and integrated value-chain best practices. The program offers a practical, results-oriented platform for market entry exploration, cross-border collaboration, and the scalable growth of agribusiness ventures across Ghana, Canada, and the wider African market.