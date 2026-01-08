Ghana–Canada Fire Services Cooperation, Capacity-Building Conference & Professional Exchange Program A One-Week Strategic Capacity-Building Event September 14–18, 2026 | Alberta, Canada.

Ticket Type: International Delegate Admission

Description:

The International Delegate Admission ticket is designed for participants traveling from outside Canada, including fire service professionals, emergency management practitioners, policymakers, institutional representatives, development partners, and industry stakeholders attending the Ghana–Canada Fire Services Cooperation, Capacity-Building Conference & Professional Exchange Program.

This ticket provides full delegate access to the core program, including:

All plenary sessions and keynote addresses

Technical training sessions and workshops

Policy dialogue forums on climate-driven fire risks and emergency preparedness

Equipment demonstrations and exhibition areas

Structured networking sessions with Ghanaian and Canadian stakeholders

Official delegate badge, program materials, and documentation

Important Notes:

International Delegate Admission does not include travel, accommodation, meals, or visa-related expenses.

Advance registration and confirmation are required.

Access to closed-door meetings, certification tracks, and professional exchange missions may require additional authorization.

This ticket category ensures meaningful engagement and knowledge exchange while supporting international collaboration in modern fire management and emergency response.