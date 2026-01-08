Ghana–Canada Fire Services Cooperation, Capacity-Building Conference & Professional Exchange Program A One-Week Strategic Capacity-Building Event September 14–18, 2026 | Alberta, Canada.

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About this event
Price: Free
Description:
The Local General Admission ticket provides complimentary access for locally based participants to attend the Ghana–Canada Fire Services Cooperation, Capacity-Building Conference & Professional Exchange Program.
This ticket grants access to:
Eligibility & Notes:
Local General Admission supports community engagement and professional awareness while promoting knowledge-sharing on modern fire management and emergency response.
Description:
The International Delegate Admission ticket is designed for participants traveling from outside Canada, including fire service professionals, emergency management practitioners, policymakers, institutional representatives, development partners, and industry stakeholders attending the Ghana–Canada Fire Services Cooperation, Capacity-Building Conference & Professional Exchange Program.
This ticket provides full delegate access to the core program, including:
Important Notes:
This ticket category ensures meaningful engagement and knowledge exchange while supporting international collaboration in modern fire management and emergency response.
Description:
The VIP International Delegate Admission ticket offers premium access to the Ghana–Canada Fire Services Cooperation, Capacity-Building Conference & Professional Exchange Program, tailored for senior international delegates, fire service leadership, government officials, institutional executives, development partners, and strategic industry stakeholders.
This VIP ticket provides an elevated level of participation, including:
Important Notes:
This ticket category is designed to support strategic dialogue, high-level collaboration, and institutional partnership building in modern fire management and emergency response.
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