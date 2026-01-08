Canada Ghana Chamber of Commerce Calgary Chapter

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Canada Ghana Chamber of Commerce Calgary Chapter

About this event

Ghana–Canada Fire Services Cooperation, Capacity-Building Conference & Professional Exchange Program A One-Week Strategic Capacity-Building Event September 14–18, 2026 | Alberta, Canada.

Local General Admission - Free
Pay what you can

Ticket Type: Local General Admission

Price: Free

Description:
The Local General Admission ticket provides complimentary access for locally based participants to attend the Ghana–Canada Fire Services Cooperation, Capacity-Building Conference & Professional Exchange Program.

This ticket grants access to:

  • Opening and closing plenary sessions
  • Selected technical presentations and panel discussions
  • Public policy dialogue sessions on fire safety and emergency preparedness
  • Equipment demonstrations and exhibition areas (where applicable)
  • Networking opportunities with fire service professionals and stakeholders

Eligibility & Notes:

  • Intended for participants based in Alberta and surrounding regions
  • Seating is subject to venue capacity and advance registration
  • This ticket does not include closed-door sessions, certifications, or professional exchange activities
  • Travel, accommodation, and meals are not included

Local General Admission supports community engagement and professional awareness while promoting knowledge-sharing on modern fire management and emergency response.

International Delegates Admission Regirstation Fees
Free

Ticket Type: International Delegate Admission

Description:
The International Delegate Admission ticket is designed for participants traveling from outside Canada, including fire service professionals, emergency management practitioners, policymakers, institutional representatives, development partners, and industry stakeholders attending the Ghana–Canada Fire Services Cooperation, Capacity-Building Conference & Professional Exchange Program.

This ticket provides full delegate access to the core program, including:

  • All plenary sessions and keynote addresses
  • Technical training sessions and workshops
  • Policy dialogue forums on climate-driven fire risks and emergency preparedness
  • Equipment demonstrations and exhibition areas
  • Structured networking sessions with Ghanaian and Canadian stakeholders
  • Official delegate badge, program materials, and documentation

Important Notes:

  • International Delegate Admission does not include travel, accommodation, meals, or visa-related expenses.
  • Advance registration and confirmation are required.
  • Access to closed-door meetings, certification tracks, and professional exchange missions may require additional authorization.

This ticket category ensures meaningful engagement and knowledge exchange while supporting international collaboration in modern fire management and emergency response.

VIP International Delegate Admission
Free

VIP International Delegate Admission

Description:
The VIP International Delegate Admission ticket offers premium access to the Ghana–Canada Fire Services Cooperation, Capacity-Building Conference & Professional Exchange Program, tailored for senior international delegates, fire service leadership, government officials, institutional executives, development partners, and strategic industry stakeholders.

This VIP ticket provides an elevated level of participation, including:

  • Priority access to all plenary sessions, keynote addresses, and high-level technical briefings
  • Invitation to closed-door policy dialogues, ministerial roundtables, and executive sessions (by confirmation)
  • Preferred seating at official sessions and ceremonies
  • Exclusive access to VIP networking receptions and bilateral engagement sessions
  • Participation in select advanced technical workshops and demonstrations
  • Official VIP delegate badge, summit materials, and curated information package
  • Facilitated introductions to key Ghanaian and Canadian institutions and partners (subject to availability)

Important Notes:

  • VIP International Delegate Admission does not include travel, accommodation, or visa-related expenses unless expressly stated.
  • Access to certain restricted sessions is subject to prior clearance and confirmation by the organizing committee.
  • VIP tickets are limited to ensure high-quality engagement and personalized coordination.

This ticket category is designed to support strategic dialogue, high-level collaboration, and institutional partnership building in modern fire management and emergency response.

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