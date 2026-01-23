GHC U18 Blaze Heart of the Rockies Tournament Silent Auction 2026

Three Nights at Panorama Mountain Village anytime between May 2026 to the end of September 2026!





Spend a three night summer or fall getaway at Panorama Mountain Village in Panorama, British Columbia! With top-notch resort amenities and comfortable accommodations, you have the perfect mountain destination for your personal retreat!





Book a round of golf at the local Grey Wolf Golf Course, Mountain Bike the Panorama Mountain Trails, Swim in the Panorama Springs Pool, White water raft down Toby Creek, enjoy a round of mini golf or a game of tennis and walk the many trails! Ride down the mountain on the Wild Rider Mountain Coaster, challenge yourself with the Timberline Traverse aerial tower or welcome the day with a round of Yoga mid mountain. This is a wonderful place to call home for a few days!





Details:

Three night stay anytime from May 2026 to September 2026 (will be one blackout section from previous auction)

Studio Unit in Tamarack Lodge in the heart of the Upper Village.

Full kitchen, full bath, eating area, living space.

Sleeps 2 - 4 (one full Queen and one Queen pull-out couch)

Accommodation dates must be booked by the end of February 2026 .

Three night Panorama Base Rate Package Valued at $1,032.40







