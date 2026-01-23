GHC U18 Blaze Heart of the Rockies Tournament Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
Basket includes three bottles of wine along with a Brookstone automatic bottle opener and two glasses!
Basket Valued at $110.00
Three Nights at Panorama Mountain Village anytime between May 2026 to the end of September 2026!
Spend a three night summer or fall getaway at Panorama Mountain Village in Panorama, British Columbia! With top-notch resort amenities and comfortable accommodations, you have the perfect mountain destination for your personal retreat!
Book a round of golf at the local Grey Wolf Golf Course, Mountain Bike the Panorama Mountain Trails, Swim in the Panorama Springs Pool, White water raft down Toby Creek, enjoy a round of mini golf or a game of tennis and walk the many trails! Ride down the mountain on the Wild Rider Mountain Coaster, challenge yourself with the Timberline Traverse aerial tower or welcome the day with a round of Yoga mid mountain. This is a wonderful place to call home for a few days!
Details:
Three night Panorama Base Rate Package Valued at $1,032.40
Wonderful selection of beers and snacks to enjoy after watching a fabulous hockey game in the beautiful Rocky Mountains. Includes a Yeti beer cozy too!
Basket valued at $120.00
Pamper yourself with this $100.00 WAYSPA gift card. The perfect treat after a tournament weekend extravaganza!Redeemable at hundreds of locations across the country!
Item valued at $100.00
Pokemon lovers alert! Hot ticket item. Gotta catch (we mean collect) 'em all!
Value possibly priceless!!!!
CAT Summer Pack!
Made for those on the go! The 27 Quart Cooler is built to be a trusted companion on the road, on the water, or while hitting the trails with some buddies. It’s large enough to supply the crew with ice-cold drinks and small enough to squeeze in the cab of your truck or trunk of your car without having to leave the rest of your toys behind.
Pack Includes Taiga made (Cat branded) items:
1 - 27 Quart CAT® Cooler (Camo)
2 - 22 oz CAT® Travel Mugs (1 - Grey & 1 - Black)
2 - 14 oz CAT® 4 in 1 Tumbler (Black) (used for Glass Bottle Koozie, Can Koozie, Insulated Drink Glass, Stainless Tumbler)
22 oz. CAT® Travel Mugs:
The 22-ounce Travel Mug is made of durable, kitchen-grade 18/8 stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation. It's comfortable hand-held design works great for keeping your drinks frosty cold or steaming hot. The Taiga mugs keeps ice for twice as long as plastic tumblers. The clear acrylic lid and Taiga mug are dishwasher safe and made with a BPA-free construction. The CAT® logo is etched into the stainless steel so it will never wash off.
14 oz. CAT® 4 in 1 Tumbler:
The 14-ounce Tumbler is made of durable, kitchen-grade 18/8 stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation. It's comfortable hand-held design works great for keeping your drinks frosty cold or steaming hot. The Taiga Tumbler keeps ice for twice as long as plastic tumblers. These tumblers are dishwasher safe and made with a BPA-free construction. The CAT® logo is etched into the stainless steel so it will never wash off. Our lid options included are for tumblers use or use the ring lid for can, slim can, or bottles
Retail Value $500.00
