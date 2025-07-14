Crystal Semaganis Silent Auction

**Delivery: Canada only** |

Are you snacky? Do you love snacks? Do you like to try new things? Do you enjoy new snack experiences? Then this is the bid for you! The chips included in this delicious snack box:

1. Jackfruit: is a tropical fruit that is high in protein and contains vitamin C, B6, B3, calcium, magnesium, potassium and phosphorous. Jackfruit is also high in antioxidants.

2. Cassava/Yuca/Tapioca: has various health benefits due to its rich nutrient content, including being a good source of vitamin C, thiamin, riboflavin, and niacin.

3. Plantain: A healthy source of minerals such as iron, potassium, magnesium, and phosphorous. Plantains are also high in fibre.



Amanda's Spice Berry Tea: Drink this every morning for better hair and skin benefits, as well as to: boost immunity, reduce inflammation, and it will also aid with digestion. This tea is amazing before bed and will help with sleep.

The tea includes goji berries, red dates, and the following ground spices: cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, fennel seeds, star anise, mint, and ginger.

All these snacks are BDS safe.











