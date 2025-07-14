Crystal Semaganis Silent Auction

Starting bid
Canada and US Shipping Only
Super awesome red Ghost Warrior Society T-shirt!!!
About the Ghost Warrior Society:
The GWS, headed by Crystal Semaganis, is a grassroots collective of volunteers made up of activists from across all sectors, who work on addressing identity fraud committed by settlers on Turtle Island And Inuit Nunangat.
https://www.ghostwarriorsociety.com/
Canada and US Shipping Only
Starting bid
Value: CAD1600
Full scholarship for our Fall cohort of the Diversity and Inclusion Service Management Certification.
Scholarship to join Ventura Collective’s fall cohort of the Foundations In ISO-30415: Diversity and Inclusion Service Management Certification. This certification provides participants with the knowledge of an international standard ISO-30415 and the skills to accompany an organization in its journey to develop a company-wide strategy that will help them advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), bypass rhetoric and minimize the risk associated with an absence of DEI structure.
Cohort: March 2026.
About:
Ventura Collective is a Latine women-owned justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion consulting organization that harnesses the collective joy, strength, and power to sustain equity.
https://www.weareventura.com/
Starting bid
Starting bid
Digital Resource: Peace Protection & Community Building Strategies for Melanated Folx.
These 12 prompts and strategies will help folx of the global majority to protect their peace and build community while the dominant culture continues to listen and learn.
Donated by: Kimberley John-Morgan
Kimberley is the writer-in-residence of Salt Box, a subscription content space that unapologetically shines a light on the discrimination hiding in plain sight.
Starting bid
Spend time with a Palestinian in Gaza-Israa Zumili
Most of us are disconnected from what is happening in Palestine, and we are also disconnected from Gazans in Palestine.
Spend some time with a Gazan in Palestine, and learn about their life under occupation.
You do not need to speak Arabic to connect with a Gazan.
100% of your bid will go to the person who you connect with.
About Israa:
This is Israa Zumili from the heart of genocide and resistance, 29 years old. a mother of two kids. Top Rated English-Arabic translator, content writer, and voice-over talent on Upwork freelancing platform. A passionate dreamer of love, peace, and freedom. | Israa has also worked with Inclusifyy as a keynote and guest speaker.
Starting bid
Spend time with a Palestinian in Gaza- Khaled Hammad
Most of us are disconnected from what is happening in Palestine, and we are also disconnected from Gazans in Palestine.
Spend some time with a Gazan in Palestine, and learn about their life under occupation.
You do not need to speak Arabic to connect with a Gazan.
100% of your bid will go to the person who you connect with.
About Khaled:
Khaled has a bachelor’s degree in Information System Management from the University of Palestine and is a web developer engineer who specializes in python and Django. | Khaled has also worked with Inclusifyy and Revivifyy to provide stellar tech support for Revivifyy's and Inclusifyy's online events.
Starting bid
Spend time with a Palestinian in Gaza- Adham Elijla
Most of us are disconnected from what is happening in Palestine, and we are also disconnected from Gazans in Palestine.
Spend some time with a Gazan in Palestine, and learn about their life under occupation.
You do not need to speak Arabic to connect with a Gazan.
100% of your bid will go to the person who you connect with.
Adham:
My name is Adham Al-Ajla, from the Shujaiya neighbourhood in Gaza City. I am a graphic designer who studied information and graphic design at the Faculty of Science at the University of Gaza. I lived with my family a simple life, but it was full of love and warmth in our beautiful home
On 27 October 2023, everything changed, our house was bombed, and our lives turned into ashes. We lost everything we had in one moment - memories, possessions, and the home that brought us together.
My wife and I and our four children, in addition to my father, mother, and brother, were looking for shelter and hope in the midst of this destruction I used to dream of being an international graphic designer, creating and contributing to this world, but the war shattered my dreams and my family's dreams. | https://www.behance.net/desgi
Starting bid
Delivery: Canada and U.S
Nye ogwnu means Warrior and originates from the Ikwerre tribe in Nigeria, West Africa.
Nye ogwnu was created by Eberechi Okwuwolu in support of Crystal Semaganis for this auction.
Nye ogwnu is made up of four small pieces that come together to create one piece. Nye ogwnu is a mixed media abstract art done on canvas. (Acrylic/oil paint/collage.)
Value: $400
*Delivery: Canada and U.S
**
About the artist:
Eberechi Okwuwolu is an interdisciplinary artist and a Mindfulness Coach at Inclusifyy, an anti-racism organization that supports predominantly White institutions with equity, diversity, and inclusion audits, workshops, and consulting.
Eberechi is the co-founder of Revivifyy, a non-profit that addresses health inequity, and we center antiracist values as we provide community-based services, programs and research.
Eberechi is committed to building and strengthening inclusive communities, and believes in using his privilege to do anti-racism and anti-oppression work. He believes dismantling institutional and systemic barriers are essential for creating a society where everyone can thrive and be themselves.
Starting bid
Unblocking Intuitive Coaching session
o Emmanuel has been practicing intuitive coaching for several years and helped individuals unblock, untangle and align by trusting their inner wisdom and stepping courageously into their power.
They've found a "sensitive, thorough, open understanding with a lucid and objective approach" that "prompted [them] to bring to the forefront of [their] being thoughts and feelings [they've had] for a little while but that [they were] ignoring or confused about". It has been said that Em's reflections and invitations "will guide [them] for a long, long time" bringing positivity and alignment to their life.
o Emmanuel has been in education their whole life, as a student, an academic and a professional. They started HolistEd, a consultancy and service provider for better inclusion and accessibility in education, in 2021 and have been working with intent to dismantle oppressive barriers, create space for emancipation and improve the well being of all learners.
Starting bid
**Delivery: Canada and US only** |
Handmade by the Brazilian artist/beader Paula Mayaatelie.
Length: 5.7 – 6 inches
Beads: Size 9; Czech
Donated by: Amanda Fernandez, Inclusifyy
**Delivery: Canada and US only** |
Starting bid
2 weeks of coaching approx. 3-4 hours over 2 weeks. 2 weeks of free coaching to be used by the end of September
Heer Pasha , CPA, Certified Business Coach
Starting bid
Starting bid
Unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence in your daily work. In this personalized 1-hour session, you'll learn directly from Salman Naqvi — a hands-on innovator who uses AI every single day to amplify productivity by 10x–20x across real-world projects.
Whether you're a strategist, creative, technologist, or team lead, this session will be custom-tailored to your specific goals and workflows, providing live demonstrations, actionable insights, and tools you can implement immediately. From rapid prototyping to smart automation and advanced AI integration, you'll gain practical skills that make a measurable impact.
This service is proudly donated by Salman Naqvi, whose work blends human creativity with the power of AI to produce exceptional results at speed and scale.
Work Sample:
1. https://youtu.be/QynG2QbRkGc?si=ItcN7ZmsksexHnp4
Starting bid
Canada and US Shipping Only
Super awesome red Ghost Warrior Society T-shirt!!!
About the Ghost Warrior Society:
The GWS, headed by Crystal Semaganis, is a grassroots collective of volunteers made up of activists from across all sectors, who work on addressing identity fraud committed by settlers on Turtle Island And Inuit Nunangat.
https://www.ghostwarriorsociety.com/
Canada and US Shipping Only
Starting bid
Starting bid
**Delivery: Canada and US only** | |
Handmade by Bear Clan Beads
Length: 4.5 inches
Donated by: Amanda Fernandez, Inclusifyy
**Delivery: Canada and US only**
Starting bid
1 one-hour session
Location: Virtual
Eberechi Okwuwolu is an interdisciplinary artist and a Mindfulness Coach at Inclusifyy, an anti-racism organization that supports predominantly White institutions with equity, diversity, and inclusion audits, workshops, and consulting.
Eberechi is the co-founder of Revivifyy, a non-profit that addresses health inequity, and we center antiracist values as we provide community-based services, programs and research
Eberechi is committed to building and strengthening inclusive communities, and believes in using his privilege to do anti-racism and anti-oppression work. He believes dismantling institutional and systemic barriers are essential for creating a society where everyone can thrive and be themselves.
**
In this session, we will explore your values and how to work to be in alignment with these values. We will identify and challenge limiting beliefs.
We will learn and practice techniques like mindful breathing, meditation, body scanning, and mindful movement that can support us through the day as we stay mindful and aware of how our actions and inactions are important not just for our immediate environment but everything that surrounds us.
Starting bid
Starting bid
These coaching sessions will aid White women in being, well, less White, and hence less harmful, especially to Black women, First Nations women, Métis women, Inuit women, brown women, and women of colour.
You can also purchase these coaching sessions as a gift for your boss, your colleagues, and/or aunt Sheila.
About the donor:
Amanda Fernandez, MI, MBA
Amanda is the founder of Inclusifyy, an antiracism organization that supports predominantly White organizations with equity, diversity and inclusion audits, workshops and consulting. Amanda is also the co-founder of Revivifyy, and she invests her skills, knowledge, and privilege into countering health inequity. Amanda has extensive experience with people-management, leading large-scale organizational change, project management, and overall business awesomeness.
Amanda believes in creating meaningful personal connections through empathetic listening, powerful story-telling, and salty language. She is a fan of quality whisky and bourbon, and her voice goes up two octaves when she sees any non-human animal.
https://www.inclusifyy.com/
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
**Delivery: Canada and US only** | |
Handmade by the Brazilian artist/beader Paula Mayaatelie.
Length: 7 – 8 inches
Beads: Size 9; Czech
Donated by: Amanda Fernandez, Inclusifyy
**Delivery: Canada and US only** |
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Delivery: Canada and U.S
The Word Elu-igwe means sky and originates from the Igbo tribe in Nigeria, west Africa.
This piece is manipulated fabric that has been twisted to create patterns before being dyed in an Indigo dye VAT. Two pieces of wood are also attached to the piece of fabric giving it a scroll like feeling.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Starting bid
**Delivery: Canada and US only** | |
Handmade by Bear Clan Beads
Length: 6.5 - 7 inches
Donated by: Amanda Fernandez, Inclusifyy
**Delivery: Canada and US only**
Starting bid
**Delivery: Canada only** |
Are you snacky? Do you love snacks? Do you like to try new things? Do you enjoy new snack experiences? Then this is the bid for you! The chips included in this delicious snack box:
1. Jackfruit: is a tropical fruit that is high in protein and contains vitamin C, B6, B3, calcium, magnesium, potassium and phosphorous. Jackfruit is also high in antioxidants.
2. Cassava/Yuca/Tapioca: has various health benefits due to its rich nutrient content, including being a good source of vitamin C, thiamin, riboflavin, and niacin.
3. Plantain: A healthy source of minerals such as iron, potassium, magnesium, and phosphorous. Plantains are also high in fibre.
Amanda’s Spice Berry Tea: Drink this every morning for better hair and skin benefits, as well as to: boost immunity, reduce inflammation, and it will also aid with digestion. This tea is amazing before bed and will help with sleep.| |
The tea includes goji berries, red dates, and the following ground spices: cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, fennel seeds, star anise, mint, and ginger.
All these snacks are BDS safe.
**Delivery: Canada only** |
Starting bid
1 one-hour session (one person)
Location: Virtual/In person (Prince Edward Island, Canada)
This is a type of fitness training that focuses on improving your ability to change direction and move efficiently. It involves various exercises designed to enhance your body's control and coordination, ultimately leading to improved athleticism. This is for anyone looking to improve their body control and coordination, and it does not have to be for an athlete.
Value: $200/hour
Trainer: Eberechi Okwuwolu, former Nigerian U23 Football (soccer) Player.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!