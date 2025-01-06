GHOSTLIGHT

When Dan (Keith Kupferer), a melancholic middle-aged construction worker, finds himself drifting from his wife and daughter after his son’s suicide, he discovers community and purpose in a local theatre’s production of Romeo and Juliet. But as the drama on stage starts to mirror his own life, he finds the tragedies of the play too close to his own. Unwilling to confront his grief at home, he begins to confront his loss through the play.

When Dan (Keith Kupferer), a melancholic middle-aged construction worker, finds himself drifting from his wife and daughter after his son’s suicide, he discovers community and purpose in a local theatre’s production of Romeo and Juliet. But as the drama on stage starts to mirror his own life, he finds the tragedies of the play too close to his own. Unwilling to confront his grief at home, he begins to confront his loss through the play.

More details...