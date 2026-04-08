10C Shared Space

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10C Shared Space

About this event

Giddy Up: Queer Line Dancing

2 Gordon St

Guelph, ON N1H 4G7, Canada

Sliding Scale $10 Ticket
$10

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Sliding Scale $15 Ticket
$15

Please note that Zeffy does ask for donations at checkout in an effort to keep this platform free for non-profits. A donation is NOT required and you may select $0 as an option at checkout. Thank you!

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