Gift Card Shop Fall 2025

Disclaimer - This Gift Card is valid at participating stores in Canada only. Cards can be used for all in-store purchases except another Corporate Gift Card (grocery or liquor), 3rd party cards or as prohibited by law. Card has no expiry and no fees will apply. Check your Card balance in store via mobile scan or by calling 1-800-832-0717. Protect this card like cash. The value remaining on the card cannot be replaced if the Card is lost, stolen, damaged or used without your consent. Card is not redeemable for cash except where required by law. See company website for full terms & conditions and applicable product refund policy information.
This card is redeemable at participating: Sobeys, IGA, IGA Extra, Foodland, Safeway, FreshCo, Chalo! FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawtons Drugs, Rachelle-Béry, Les Marchés Tradition and Needs.
* Sobeys gift cards are accepted only in these IGA locations in B.C (1) 4823 – 50 Avenue , Fort Nelson, BC V0C 1R0 (2) 5001 – 50 Avenue, Chetwynd, BC V0C 1J0 (3) 624-9 Avenue North, Golden, BC VOA 1H0
Extra Foods, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Wholesale Club, Your Independent Grocer
Disclaimer - Not valid with other offers. Not valid for premium meals, 15 minute meals or other surcharge recipes. Upon redemption you will be enrolled in an auto-renewing subscription which you may cancel at any time, in accordance with our Terms and Conditions. Please check COOK.CHEFSPLATE.COM for more information.
Disclaimer - Valid in Canada where HelloFresh delivers. New customers will receive free shipping on their first box. Does not apply to one-off ‘Gift Boxes’, surcharge recipes, or add-ons. For new customers, you will be enrolled in an auto-renewal subscription. Upon redemption, you can cancel deliveries at any time, in accordance with our Terms and Conditions. Please check hellofresh.ca/about/faq for more information. For existing customers, the amount purchased can be applied to your HelloFresh account by adding the voucher code to ‘Gifts & Discount Codes’ in your account settings. Not valid with other offers.
Disclaimer - This gift card is redeemable via the Instacart app, on “Powered by Instacart” sites, and on instacart.ca within Canada in cities where Instacart’s services are available. Funds do not expire. The card is non-reloadable and, except where required by law, cannot be redeemed for cash, refunded, or returned. The entire value of your gift card is credited to one Instacart account upon redemption. Limits may apply to redemption and use. Instacart is not responsible for lost or stolen gift cards or unauthorized use. You may be required to add a secondary payment method if your purchase is more than the value of your gift card. The card is not redeemable outside Canada. Credits can be used on subsequent orders. Use of this gift card is governed by Instacart’s gift card terms and conditions available at https://www.instacart.ca/help/section/360007996832. To request a refund for anything purchased with this gift card visit your Instacart account or review our Help Centre articles for our policies. To check your balance visit instacart.ca or call 888-246-7822. Protect your gift card like cash. Maplebear Inc., d/b/a Instacart is card issuer and sole obligor to card owner. Instacart may delegate its issuer obligations to an assignee, without recourse. If delegated, the assignee, and not Instacart, will be sole obligor to card owner. This card is not redeemable outside Canada.
For complete terms and conditions or to check your balance visit giftcards.esso.ca.
For complete terms and conditions or to check your balance visit giftcards.esso.ca.
Disclaimer - The gift card is accepted at the following gas stations in Canada: Chevron, Fas Gas, Ultramar and Pioneer. The gift card is also accepted at participating On the Run locations in Canada, and excludes locations affiliated with Esso™ gas stations. CHEVRON and TECHRON are registered trademarks of Chevron Intellectual Property LLC, used under license. For terms and conditions, visit checkyourgiftcard.ca
The DINE AnyCard offers you so much choice. Our popular brand options include Shoeless Joe's, Thai Express, Canadian Brewhouse, Boston Pizza, Cora, Milestones, Paramount, MR MIKES, Applebee's, Baton Rouge, IHOP, Sunset Grill, La Belle et la Boeuf and many more. Simply swap the value of the card for the selected eGift brand at anycard.ca/choice. The brand's digital card can be used online or at any of the participating brand locations.
Our list of brands is ever growing with something for everyone. AnyCard gift cards never expire and there are no activation fees.
anycard.ca/choice/dine
TERMS: Exchange card number at anycard.ca/choice for your choice of digital gift card(s) from participating brands, subject to availability. By using this card, you agree to the complete Terms found at anycard.ca/choice. Brands may have their own card terms and conditions. Trademarks are property of their respective owners. Treat this card like cash; no replacement for lost or stolen cards. No cash redemption except as required by law. AnyCard gift cards are distributed by 101273926 Saskatchewan Ltd.
The EATZ AnyCard offers you so much choice. Our popular brand options include Thai Express, Bar Burrito, Edo Japan, Boston Pizza, Pita Pit, Pizza Pizza, Freshii, Ihop, Second Cup, Kernels, Pizza 73, Paramount, Taco Time and many more. Simply swap the value of the card for the selected eGift brand at anycard.ca/choice. The brand's digital card can be used online or at any of the participating brand locations.
Our list of brands is ever growing with something for everyone. AnyCard gift cards never expire and there are no activation fees.
anycard.ca/choice/eatz
TERMS: Exchange card number at anycard.ca/choice for your choice of digital gift card(s) from participating brands, subject to availability. By using this card, you agree to the complete Terms found at anycard.ca/choice. Brands may have their own card terms and conditions. Trademarks are property of their respective owners. Treat this card like cash; no replacement for lost or stolen cards. No cash redemption except as required by law. AnyCard gift cards are distributed by 101273926 Saskatchewan Ltd.
Treat this card like cash. Gift card can be redeemed at any BarBurrito location across Canada. It is not redeemable or refundable for cash and cannot be replaced if lost, destroyed or stolen. This card does not expire. If your purchase exceeds the unused balance of the card, you must pay the excess at the time of purchase. Issuance and use of this card constitutes acceptance of these terms and conditions. Terms and conditions may be changed at any time, without notice.
Gift card has no value until activated. The card balance is redeemable for food, beverages, and gratuity at any Cactus Club Cafe Restaurant. The card dollar value will be applied to cardholder's purchase. Treat this card like cash. Cactus Club Cafe is not responsible for any unauthorized use of the card, or for lost or stolen cards. Gift cards are non-refundable and cannot be redeemed for cash, except as required by law. Issuance and use of this card constitutes acceptance of the terms issued by Cactus Club Cafe, where EVERY GUEST LEAVES HAPPY. ™
Give the gift of great taste that is sure to please everyone's cravings! The Foodtastic gift card allows the recipient to indulge at some or their favourite restaurants including Milestones, Pita Pit, Second Cup Café, Shoeless Joe's and more! A decadent gift for all occasions, treat your family, friends and colleagues from a choice of over 21 restaurant brands across Canada. Valid at all Foodtastic restaurants: Pita Pit, Second Cup Café, Milestones, La Belle & La Boeuf, Shoeless Joe's Sports Grill, Copper Branch, Rotisseries Au Coq, Rotisseries Benny, Rotisseries Fusée, Carlos & Pepe's, Souvlaki Bar, Nickels Deli, Bacaro Pizzeria, Monza, Tommy Café, La Chambre, Gatto Matto, Chocolato, L'Gros Luxe, Tommy Café, Big Rig and Fionn's McCool (Prime Pubs). Bon appétit!
Disclaimer - To view all the Foodtastic restaurants or check your balance, visit www.foodtastic.ca. By using this Gift card you accept all terms and conditions. Gift card may be used to purchase goods and services at any participating restaurant location in Canada. Gift card value is in Canadian dollars. No refunds, not redeemable for cash, unless required by law. Treat this card as cash. No replacement card will be issued for lost, stolen and damaged cards or for any unauthorized use. Terms and conditions subject to change without notice.
Exclusive redemption at Foodtastic restaurants: For Au Coq and Les Rôtisseries Benny, only establishments operating under the banners of Au Coq and Rotisseries Benny are authorized to accept these gift cards. For specific branch locations, please consult the corresponding listings at https://rotisseriesbenny.com/en/rotisseries/.
Give the gift of great taste that is sure to please everyone's cravings! The Foodtastic gift card allows the recipient to indulge at some or their favourite restaurants including Milestones, Pita Pit, Second Cup Café, Shoeless Joe's and more! A decadent gift for all occasions, treat your family, friends and colleagues from a choice of over 21 restaurant brands across Canada. Valid at all Foodtastic restaurants: Pita Pit, Second Cup Café, Milestones, La Belle & La Boeuf, Shoeless Joe's Sports Grill, Copper Branch, Rotisseries Au Coq, Rotisseries Benny, Rotisseries Fusée, Carlos & Pepe's, Souvlaki Bar, Nickels Deli, Bacaro Pizzeria, Monza, Tommy Café, La Chambre, Gatto Matto, Chocolato, L'Gros Luxe, Tommy Café, Big Rig and Fionn's McCool (Prime Pubs). Bon appétit!
The Ultimate Dining Card. 14 Restaurant Brands. 1,000 locations. The Ultimate Dining Card can be used at many of Canada's favourite restaurant brands: Swiss Chalet®, Harvey's®, Montana's BBQ & Bar®, Kelsey's®, East Side Mario’s®, Bier Markt®, Pickle Barrel®, The Burger's Priest®, Original Joe's®, State & Main®, Elephant & Castle®, The Landing Group®, Ultimate Kitchens ® and New York Fries®. That means there are over 1,000 locations across Canada waiting to welcome you and your friends or family for lunch, dinner, or drinks!]
Disclaimer - Use of this card constitutes acceptance of the following terms and conditions. Treat this card as cash. The card may only be used to purchase food and beverages at any participating restaurants. The Ultimate Dining Gift Card can be redeemed at restaurants that are authorized to accept the Ultimate Dining Card, as updated from time to time. These restaurants may be different from those listed on the card and the most current list is available at theultimatediningcard.ca. This card cannot be refunded or redeemed for cash, except where required by law. This card is only redeemable in Canada. The purchase amount will be deducted from the unused balance remaining on the card, with any excess purchase price payable at the time of purchase. Terms and conditions may be changed at any time, without notice. If the card is lost, stolen, or used without authorization, it cannot be replaced (unless it's been registered for balance protection at theultimatediningcard.ca). For balance information and updated terms and conditions visit theultimatediningcard.ca. Issued by Recipe Unlimited Corporation and its affiliates.
Disclaimer - Treat this Gift Card like cash. This Gift Card may only be used for purchases at participating McDonald’s restaurants in Canada. The value cannot be refunded, redeemed for cash or replaced if lost, stolen, or destroyed. After a period of non-use a recurring admin fee may be deducted from balance, unless prohibited by law. Use of this Gift Card constitutes acceptance of all card terms and conditions, which may be amended by McDonald's. Visit www.mcdonalds.ca for card terms and conditions and to check your balance. You can also check your balance by calling 1 866 511-1863.
© Subway IP Inc. SUBWAY® is a registered trademark of Subway IP Inc. (“Subway IP”). Subway IP is not a sponsor or co-sponsor of this program. All rights reserved. Subway IP is not liable for actual or alleged claims related to this offer. Use of the SUBWAY® logos or word-marks must be approved prior to use. Terms and conditions of the SUBWAY® Card apply and can be found at www.mysubwaycard.com.
Disclaimer - The dollar value is a pre-payment only for the goods and services at participating Tim Hortons restaurants. No deposit account, credit line or overdraft protection is associated with a Tim Card. Unless otherwise required by law or permitted by this agreement, any amount on your Tim Card is non-refundable and may not be redeemed for cash at Tim Hortons restaurants. No interest, dividends, or any other earnings on funds deposited onto a Tim Card will accrue or be paid or credited to you by Tim Hortons. The value associated with the Classic Tim Card is not insured by either the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) or the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). We reserve the right not to accept, load, reload or re-issue any Tim Card or otherwise limit the use of a Tim Card if we reasonably believe that the use is unauthorized, fraudulent, or otherwise unlawful. For full terms and conditions visit https://www.timhortons.ca/tim-card-terms-conditions
Disclaimer - This Gift Card (“Card”) is issued by Gap (Canada) Inc., a Canadian corporation and may be redeemed for merchandise at any Gap brand, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Piperlime, or Athleta location, including Outlet and Factory stores. Purchases will be deducted from this Card until the value reaches zero. This Card may not be used or redeemed with certain promotional offers and may not be applied as payment on any account. Additional value may be added at any Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, Piperlime or Altheta location. Dollar values are in the currency of the country where card is purchased. Redeemable for cash when the balance is less than $5 or as required by law. Restricted to use in the USA, Canada, and Puerto Rico. To check your Card balance, or report a lost or stolen Card: Call toll free 1-800-GAP-STYLE. Replacement cards will be issued only for the dollar value remaining on the card at the time you report it lost or stolen. No replacement cards will be issued without original receipt.
Disclaimer - Amazon.ca Gift Cards ("GCs") are sold by Fundstream Inc., an authorized and independent reseller of Amazon.ca Gift Cards. GCs are redeemable only for eligible products on Amazon.ca. Return policies for products are available on Amazon.ca. Except as required by law, GCs cannot be reloaded, resold, transferred for value, redeemed for cash or applied to any other account. To view a GC balance or for more information about your GC, visit "Your Account" on Amazon.ca or contact us at www.amazon.ca/contact-us. GCs cannot be used to purchase other GCs. Amazon is not responsible if a GC is lost, stolen, destroyed or used without permission. For complete terms and conditions, see www.amazon.ca/gc-legal. GCs are issued by Amazon.com.ca, Inc., a Delaware corporation. All Amazon ®, ™ & © are IP of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. No expiration date or service fees.
Disclaimer - The use of this Card constitutes your acceptance of the following terms and conditions: The balance of the Card is redeemable for goods and services in all Dollarama stores across Canada. The balance of this Card is not redeemable for cash or refundable, except as required by law. In the case of a lost, stolen or damaged Card, the balance of the Card and the Card itself are not redeemable or refundable. PROTECT THIS CARD AS IF IT WERE CASH. To find out the balance of the Card, visit our website at www.dollarama.com and go to the Gift Card link.
Disclaimer- Issued by Walmart Canada Corp. Card only valid for purchases at Walmart Canada (excludes licensees), walmart.ca and Marketplace. Cannot be returned or redeemed for cash, unless required by law. With receipt, Walmart will issue a replacement card with any balance remaining on the lost or stolen card at the time of replacement. Card balance cannot be applied towards credit card balances. Returns of merchandise purchased with a card, will be credited to a gift card only. Walmart reserves the right to cancel card if obtained illegally (including through fraud).
Canada's most popular destination for movies, showtimes, tickets, and trailers.
cineplex.com
Disclaimer - This Bath & Body Works pre-paid Gift Card is redeemable for merchandise, at any Bath & Body Works store in Canada only. Use of card constitutes acceptance of terms. To use, present this card at time of purchase. Purchases will be deducted from the Bath & Body Works Gift Card dollar value until balance reaches zero. Gift Card is not valid on previously purchased merchandise, on the purchase of new Gift Cards, online at bathandbodyworks.com, and may not be used to pay down a credit card balance. It cannot be returned or redeemed for cash, except as required by law. Refunds on merchandise purchased with this card will be issued in dollar value on your Gift Card, with presentation of merchandise receipt. If your Gift Card is lost, stolen or used without authorization, it cannot be replaced without the receipt. You may add dollar value to your Gift Card at any Bath & Body Works store in Canada only. Your Gift Card is required for all inquiries and purchases. Customer Service - Balance Inquiry: 1-888-684-6412.
Disclaimer - Card has no value until activated. Redeemable only for merchandise sold at Sephora store locations in Canada and the U.S., on Sephora.ca and on Sephora.com. Not redeemable for cash except as required by law. Card value will not be replaced if card is lost, stolen, altered, destroyed or used without authorization. Card does not expire. Merchandise purchased with card is subject to Sephora return policy. Card is issued by Sephora Beauty Canada, Inc., which is the sole legal obligor to the cardholder. For store locations, orders, or card balance inquiries, please visit www.sephora.ca or call1-888-860-7897. ©2020 Sephora Beauty Canada, Inc. All rights reserved.
Disclaimer - Present this card at participating Shoppers Drug Mart® or Pharmaprix® stores and use for payment of products and services. The customer receipt will indicate balance. The card is not redeemable or refundable for cash unless required by law. The value of the card will not be replaced if lost, stolen or used without authorization. The card may be recharged with additional money. It cannot be used to purchase additional gift or financial cards.
AnyCard offers you so much choice.
Our popular brand options include Boston Pizza, Nintendo, Cineplex, Cora, The Bay, Indigo, Milestones, H&M, Thai Express, XBOX, Ardene, Skip the Dishes, MR MIKES, Canadian Brewhouse, Indigo, Shoeless Joe's, Gap, Old Navy, la Vie en Rose, Fionn MacCool's, Symposium, Baton Rouge and many more. Simply swap the value of the card for the selected eGift brand at anycard.ca/choice. The brand's digital card can be used online or at any of the participating brand locations.
Our list of brands is ever growing with something for everyone. AnyCard gift cards never expire and there are no activation fees.
anycard.ca/choice/celebrate
TERMS: Exchange card number at anycard.ca/choice for your choice of digital gift card(s) from participating brands, subject to availability. By using this card, you agree to the complete Terms found at anycard.ca/choice. Brands may have their own card terms and conditions. Trademarks are property of their respective owners. Treat this card like cash; no replacement for lost or stolen cards. No cash redemption except as required by law. AnyCard gift cards are distributed by 101273926 Saskatchewan Ltd.
The BIRTHDAY AnyCard offers you so much choice.
Our popular brand options include Gap, XBOX, H&M, Baton Rouge, Boston Pizza, Skip the Dishes, Milestones, Sporting Life, Cineplex, Cora, Ardene, la Vie en Rose, The Bay and many more.
Simply swap the value of the card for the selected eGift brand at anycard.ca/choice.
The brand's digital card can be used online or at any of the participating brand locations.
Our list of brands is ever growing with something for everyone.
AnyCard gift cards never expire and there are no activation fees.
anycard.ca/choice/birthday
TERMS: Exchange card number at anycard.ca/choice for your choice of digital gift card(s) from participating brands, subject to availability. By using this card, you agree to the complete Terms found at anycard.ca/choice. Brands may have their own card terms and conditions. Trademarks are property of their respective owners. Treat this card like cash; no replacement for lost or stolen cards. No cash redemption except as required by law. AnyCard gift cards are distributed by 101273926 Saskatchewan Ltd.
The KIDZ AnyCard offers you so much choice. Our popular brand options include Old Navy, Nintendo, Pizza Pizza, BarBurrito, Indigo, Cineplex, Second Cup, Gap, Cora, Pizza 73, Ardene, H&M and many more. Simply swap the value of the card for the selected eGift brand at anycard.ca/choice. The brand's digital card can be used online or at any of the participating brand locations.
Our list of brands is ever growing with something for everyone. AnyCard gift cards never expire and there are no activation fees.
anycard.ca/choice/kidz
TERMS: Exchange card number at anycard.ca/choice for your choice of digital gift card(s) from participating brands, subject to availability. By using this card, you agree to the complete Terms found at anycard.ca/choice. Brands may have their own card terms and conditions. Trademarks are property of their respective owners. Treat this card like cash; no replacement for lost or stolen cards. No cash redemption except as required by law. AnyCard gift cards are distributed by 101273926 Saskatchewan Ltd.
Use the New Apple Gift Card to get products, accessories, apps, games, music, movies, TV shows and more. Spend it on in-app content, books, subscriptions and even iCloud storage to secure files from all your Apple devices. This gift card does it all. And then some.
The Apple Gift Card can be used two ways:
To purchase products at the Apple Store, bring this card to any Apple Store location to redeem your gift card.
For online purchases, go to apple.com/redeem to add to your Apple Account balance.
Valid only for Canadian transactions from Apple. For assistance, visit support.apple.com/giftcard or call 800-692-7753. Not redeemable at Apple resellers or for cash, and no resale, refunds or exchanges, except as required by law. Apple is not responsible for unauthorized use. Terms apply; see apple.com/ca/go/legal/gc. Issued by Apple Canada Inc. © 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved.
Disclaimer - May only be used for purchases online at www.davidstea.com. It cannot be replaced or redeemed for cash unless required by law. For a complete set of terms and conditions or to check your card balance, go to davidstea.com/gift-card. Use of this card constitutes acceptance of these terms and conditions.
Kernels Gift Cards cannot be redeemed for cash. Kernels Gift Cards are only accepted at Kernels Mall Retail locations.
Disclaimer - PROTECT THIS CARD LIKE CASH. THIS CARD HAS NO FEES AND DOES NOT EXPIRE. This Card may be applied towards in-store or online purchases at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs Sports in Canada. This Card cannot be used to pay credit card balances. Unless required by law (which includes Quebec), this Card will not be exchanged or redeemed for cash or credit. This Card may not be used to purchase another Gift Card. This Card will not be replaced if lost or stolen. For Card balance and full list of terms and conditions, call 1-888-815-2365 (toll free) or visit www.footlocker.ca/giftcards. Item(s) returned that were purchased using this Card as original payment will be refunded in the form of a new Card for the applicable return value. Card issued by Foot Locker Canada Co.
