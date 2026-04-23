Laura Secord PAC

Offered by

Laura Secord PAC

About this shop

Gift Cards for Evans Lake Camp (gas and household stores)

Giant Tiger item
Giant Tiger
$25

3% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Giant Tiger item
Giant Tiger
$50

3% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Giant Tiger item
Giant Tiger
$100

3% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
H&M item
H&M
$25

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
H&M item
H&M
$50

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
London Drugs item
London Drugs
$25

2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
London Drugs item
London Drugs
$50

2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
London Drugs item
London Drugs
$100

2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Parkland/Chevron (also works at Pioneer & Fas Gas) item
Parkland/Chevron (also works at Pioneer & Fas Gas)
$25

2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Parkland/Chevron (also works at Pioneer & Fas Gas) item
Parkland/Chevron (also works at Pioneer & Fas Gas)
$50

2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Parkland/Chevron (also works at Pioneer & Fas Gas) item
Parkland/Chevron (also works at Pioneer & Fas Gas)
$100

2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Esso (also works at Mobil) item
Esso (also works at Mobil)
$25

2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Esso (also works at Mobil) item
Esso (also works at Mobil)
$50

2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Esso (also works at Mobil) item
Esso (also works at Mobil)
$100

2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Esso (also works at Mobil) item
Esso (also works at Mobil)
$250

2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
PetroCan item
PetroCan
$25

1.5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
PetroCan item
PetroCan
$50

1.5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
PetroCan item
PetroCan
$100

1.5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Shell item
Shell
$25

2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Shell item
Shell
$50

2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
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