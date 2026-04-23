Gift Cards for Evans Lake Camp (gas and household stores)

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3% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.
3% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.
3% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.
5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.
5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.
2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.
2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.
2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.
2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.
2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.
2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.
2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.
2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.
2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.
2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.
1.5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.
1.5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.
1.5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.
2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.
2% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!