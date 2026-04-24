Laura Secord PAC

Offered by

Laura Secord PAC

About this shop

Gift Cards for Evans Lake Camp (restaurants and spa)

Starbucks item
Starbucks
$10

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Starbucks item
Starbucks
$25

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Starbucks item
Starbucks
$50

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Starbucks item
Starbucks
$100

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Boston Pizza item
Boston Pizza
$25

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Boston Pizza item
Boston Pizza
$50

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Cactus Club item
Cactus Club
$25

10% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Cactus Club item
Cactus Club
$50

10% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Cara - Ultimate Dining Card item
Cara - Ultimate Dining Card
$25

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

This card is also valid at Kelsey's, Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Montana's, NY Fries, East Side Marios.

0
Cara - Ultimate Dining Card item
Cara - Ultimate Dining Card
$50

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.


This card is also valid at Kelsey's, Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Montana's, NY Fries, East Side Marios.

0
Earl's item
Earl's
$25

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Earl's item
Earl's
$50

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Joey Restaurant item
Joey Restaurant
$25

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Joey Restaurant item
Joey Restaurant
$50

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Keg item
Keg
$25

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Keg item
Keg
$50

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Keg item
Keg
$100

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
McDonald's item
McDonald's
$10

3% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
McDonald's item
McDonald's
$25

3% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.


0
McDonald's item
McDonald's
$50

3% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Moxie's item
Moxie's
$25

10% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.


0
Moxie's item
Moxie's
$50

10% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.


0
Old Spaghetti Factory item
Old Spaghetti Factory
$25

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.


0
Red Robin item
Red Robin
$25

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.


0
Subway item
Subway
$10

4% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.


0
Subway item
Subway
$25

4% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.


0
Subway item
Subway
$50

4% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.


0
Tim Hortons item
Tim Hortons
$10

3% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.


0
Tim Hortons item
Tim Hortons
$25

3% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.


0
Tim Hortons item
Tim Hortons
$50

3% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.


0
Vancouver Dine (Teahouse, Cardero's, Sandbar, Seasons) item
Vancouver Dine (Teahouse, Cardero's, Sandbar, Seasons)
$50

10% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
White Spot item
White Spot
$25

10% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
White Spot item
White Spot
$50

10% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Triple O's item
Triple O's
$25

10% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
DoorDash item
DoorDash
$25

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
DoorDash item
DoorDash
$50

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Spa Utopia item
Spa Utopia
$50

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
Spa Utopia item
Spa Utopia
$100

5% of this card's value will go back to the Secord fundraiser.

0
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