ROTARY CLUB OF ST CATHARINES SOUTH CHARITABLE TRUST

Gift of Life Chocolate Heart Fundraiser

Milk Chocolate Heart item
Milk Chocolate Heart
$10

A smooth, creamy milk-chocolate heart crafted specially for our Rotary Gift of Life fundraiser.
Every purchase helps support life-saving heart surgeries for children in need. Enjoy a sweet treat that brings hope, healing, and a healthier future to a child

Dark Chocolate Heart item
Dark Chocolate Heart
$10

A rich, decadent dark-chocolate heart crafted specially for our Rotary Gift of Life fundraiser.
Every purchase helps support life-saving heart surgeries for children in need. Enjoy a bold, delicious treat that brings hope, healing, and a healthier future to a child.

Add a donation for ROTARY CLUB OF ST CATHARINES SOUTH CHARITABLE TRUST

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!