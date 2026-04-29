Gilmore Community School's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
A certificate for one family membership of our Museum. Once redeemed, this membership will be valid for 12 months and good for free admission for up to two adults and four children or youth. Value at 90$
this certificate must be redeemed before December 31 2026
Starting bid
Thai Vancouver Wellness Spa
value 95$
Donated from
Starting bid
Thai Vancouver Wellness Spa
value 95$
Donated from
Starting bid
Rec Room 3 x $25 Gift Card
Lee's Donuts $40 Gift Card
Value $115.
Donated from
Starting bid
Blizzard Entertainment Xbox Game Pass
Value $350
Donated from
Starting bid
Climb Base5
4 climbing passes
Value 130$
Donated from
Starting bid
Foundation Fitness
5 Class Pass Value of $140
Donated from
Starting bid
Autographed Elias Pettersson Vancouver Canucks 8" x 10" Blue around $95 CAD
Donated from
Starting bid
Oxygen Yoga 1 month membership,
Oxygen Yoga T-Shirt
Workout Towel & Socks
Sage Wellness Matt Spray
Donated from
Value of 265$
Starting bid
T-Fal OptiGrill
Value of 250$
Donated from Canadian Tire
Starting bid
Bard on The Beach 2 Passes
Value of 164
Starting bid
Sony HeadPhones
noise cancellation.
Value of $349
Starting bid
Google Smart Watch
Value of $500
Starting bid
Bin 4 Restaurant
Value of $30
Trapped Burnaby
2 kids (under 14) 2 Adults Passes
value of $64.00
Starting bid
Glow Play Birthday Package up to 8 kids
Value of $350
Starting bid
New Heights Counselling Session -
1 counselling session Value of $140
Starting bid
Driftwood Athletics 1 month free
Value of $205
Burnt Orange Bistro $25 Gift Card
Starting bid
New Heights Massage Therapy
Bodyworker Massage $75
Starting bid
4 Tickets to Canadians Baseball
Value of $140
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