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Gilmore Community School

Gilmore Community School's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

50 Gilmore Ave, Burnaby, BC V5C 4P5, Canada

Beaty Biodiversity Museum item
Beaty Biodiversity Museum
$1

Starting bid

A certificate for one family membership of our Museum. Once redeemed, this membership will be valid for 12 months and good for free admission for up to two adults and four children or youth. Value at 90$


this certificate must be redeemed before December 31 2026

Knead a Break Package item
Knead a Break Package
$45

Starting bid

Thai Vancouver Wellness Spa

value 95$


Donated from

Knead a Break Package (Copy)
$45

Starting bid

Thai Vancouver Wellness Spa

value 95$


Donated from

High Score Sugar Rush
$50

Starting bid

Rec Room 3 x $25 Gift Card

Lee's Donuts $40 Gift Card


Value $115.

Donated from

Do you Love Games?
$75

Starting bid

Blizzard Entertainment Xbox Game Pass



Value $350

Donated from

Wall Climbers Dream
$50

Starting bid

Climb Base5

4 climbing passes

Value 130$


Donated from

Foundational Dreams
$50

Starting bid

Foundation Fitness

5 Class Pass Value of $140


Donated from

The Canucks Collector Flex
$30

Starting bid

Autographed Elias Pettersson Vancouver Canucks 8" x 10" Blue around $95 CAD


Donated from

One Month of Good Intentions Package
$60

Starting bid

Oxygen Yoga 1 month membership,

Oxygen Yoga T-Shirt

Workout Towel & Socks

Sage Wellness Matt Spray


Donated from

Value of 265$

Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner
$30

Starting bid

T-Fal OptiGrill

Value of 250$


Donated from Canadian Tire

Much Ado About Tickets
$60

Starting bid

Bard on The Beach 2 Passes


Value of 164

Audio Bliss
$50

Starting bid

Sony HeadPhones

noise cancellation.


Value of $349

I'm Basically a Tech Person Now
$100

Starting bid

Google Smart Watch


Value of $500

Eat First, Escape Later
$25

Starting bid

Bin 4 Restaurant

Value of $30


Trapped Burnaby

2 kids (under 14) 2 Adults Passes

value of $64.00


Neon Birthday Bash
$100

Starting bid

Glow Play Birthday Package up to 8 kids


Value of $350

The Boundary Setter
$50

Starting bid

New Heights Counselling Session -

1 counselling session Value of $140

Pump you Up
$50

Starting bid

Driftwood Athletics 1 month free

Value of $205

Burnt Orange Bistro $25 Gift Card

It Feels Good, Do it!
$40

Starting bid

New Heights Massage Therapy

Bodyworker Massage $75

Batter Up
$50

Starting bid

4 Tickets to Canadians Baseball


Value of $140



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