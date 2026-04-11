Gimli Bible Camp Fundraiser Auction

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Starting bid
A super fun toy for the kids to "help out" with the chores! Thanks Stringers Rentals for the Donation!
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Tailgate Extender, mounts into a hitch and allows you to carry long items in your truck bed or on roof rack! Max capacity 350lb. Thanks K.C. Enterprise!
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Time to hit the bowling alley!
Thanks Bowlers!!
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Spring Jacket size Large. Gimli Ford Branded!
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Spring is here, and so is the golf season! Beautiful golf course located near Steinbach. Year long season pass valued at $647.00!
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Beginners welcome! Come explore some awesome landscapes in the interlake at Rise Again Ranch. Time for an adventure!!
Value $200
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Time for some Bowling!!
Thanks Bowlers!!
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Family pass for a real fun Par 3 course located near Steinbach! (It's where I learned to golf!) Valued at $547.00
Thanks Golf Park Resort
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Thanks Splash Printing Gimli. 2 Passport photos gift certificate!
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For the June 20th game, at 3pm!! Let's go Seabears!!
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Value $$750
Canoe instruction for an hour with a Paddle Canada certified trainer plus bannock over a campfire! (Up to 10 people)
OR
Cruise around in a Voyageur Canoe and enjoy a campfire/bannock afterwards! Up to 10 people
Both events will happen at St. Malo Provincial Park
Thanks Wilderland Adventure Company!!
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Get one free course Registration!!
Lots to choose from
Expires December 2026
Check out www.waterstone.academy for course listings
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Do you have an interest in Horses?! Well this is for you! Learn about these incredible creatures God created. Get your hands all over them. Learn some of the unique gifts. Learn some training techniques, and put them to the test! Ride around in our arena and try out some cowboy challenges!
Good for up to 4 people (Could make exception for a larger family)
Value $250
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$100.00 gift card to Hidden Treasures Studio in Gimli! So many cool projects you can tackle here and very kid friendly!
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Time to explore the interlake like never before! Beginners welcome!
Rise Again Ranch
Value $200
Starting bid
One of a kind antique oak rocking chair. Footprint 24" wide by 36" high. Finished in Forge Black, distressed and waxed finish. Fabric is Sage and Mustard. Stunning barley twists, beads and coves. Professionally restored and finished by June and Al from Workshop Dogs! (Lots of beautiful items for sale on their website)
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Fun little package!
Snapback hat
400ML Nalgene
mini roll duct tape
Waterproof collapsible backpack
Safety Bandana (Survival tool, board game, and educational guide)
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Finished in Sea Foam and stained Ebony, distressed and waxed finish. Has plate grooves if you want to use it for dishes, or makes a great linen cabinet, nursery cabinet, book case, bar cabinet, etc! Measures 39" wide, 73" high, 16" high. Restored and finished by Workshop Dogs! Check out their other items for sale on their website! https://workshopdog.yolasite.com/old-but-new.php
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Beautiful antique!
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A beautiful hand-turned live edge candle holder crafted right here in Manitoba! 4" circumference and 14" high!
Starting bid
Fun little package!
Snapback hat
400ML Nalgene
mini roll duct tape
Waterproof collapsible backpack
Safety Bandana (Survival tool, board game, and educational guide)
Starting bid
Heavy Hand crafted Photo prop or a animal bed, or a doll bed etc! Finished in pale cream and distressed. Has a waxed finish. 22" wide and 31" long. May your animals sleep in style! Thanks for donating Workshop Dogs!!
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Hoodie and 3 t-shirts are size small. Also includes a GBC mug, golf ball, pen and notebook!
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Is built very strong and sturdy (Right here in Manitoba!) Measures 25" long and 17" wide. Headboard 20" high and foot board 17" high. Perfect for animals or dolls!
Donated by workshop dogs!
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Brand new, beautifully finished mirror! Measures 35.5" wide by 41" high. The color of paint is Seafoam. Thanks for donating workshop dogs!
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Represent GBC proudly! 1 hoodie size large. Black and Red t-shirt are XL. Yellow t-shirt is Large. Also includes 1 GBC Mug, notebook, golfball and Pen!
Starting bid
Brand new, beautifully finished mirror! Measures 35.5" wide by 41" high. Wine Red color, distressed, and stained ebony! Will look stunning in your house! Thanks for donating workshop dogs!
Starting bid
45 minute family, couple, or engagement photoshoot with Keystone Photography. Value of $200. For more details, check out the website at https://keystonephotography.bloom.io or contact at [email protected]
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