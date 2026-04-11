Gimli Bible Camp

Hosted by

Gimli Bible Camp

About this event

Sales closed

Gimli Bible Camp Fundraiser Auction

Pick-up location

20011 Dnister Rd, Gimli, MB R0C 1B0, Canada

#1 Kid Stihl Toy Trimmer item
#1 Kid Stihl Toy Trimmer
$10

Starting bid

A super fun toy for the kids to "help out" with the chores! Thanks Stringers Rentals for the Donation!

#2 Big Bed Truck Extender item
#2 Big Bed Truck Extender
$50

Starting bid

Tailgate Extender, mounts into a hitch and allows you to carry long items in your truck bed or on roof rack! Max capacity 350lb. Thanks K.C. Enterprise!

#3 Bowlers Bowling Pass! item
#3 Bowlers Bowling Pass!
$10

Starting bid

Time to hit the bowling alley!


Thanks Bowlers!!

#4 Spring Ford Jacket item
#4 Spring Ford Jacket item
#4 Spring Ford Jacket
$15

Starting bid

Spring Jacket size Large. Gimli Ford Branded!



#5 Girouxsalem Golf Course Membership! item
#5 Girouxsalem Golf Course Membership! item
#5 Girouxsalem Golf Course Membership!
$200

Starting bid

Spring is here, and so is the golf season! Beautiful golf course located near Steinbach. Year long season pass valued at $647.00!

#6 Guided Trail Ride for 2 item
#6 Guided Trail Ride for 2
$50

Starting bid

Beginners welcome! Come explore some awesome landscapes in the interlake at Rise Again Ranch. Time for an adventure!!

Value $200

#7 Bowlers Pass item
#7 Bowlers Pass
$10

Starting bid

Time for some Bowling!!

Thanks Bowlers!!

#8 Ridgewood South Family Golf Pass item
#8 Ridgewood South Family Golf Pass item
#8 Ridgewood South Family Golf Pass
$200

Starting bid

Family pass for a real fun Par 3 course located near Steinbach! (It's where I learned to golf!) Valued at $547.00


Thanks Golf Park Resort

#9 - 2 Passport photos item
#9 - 2 Passport photos
$5

Starting bid

Thanks Splash Printing Gimli. 2 Passport photos gift certificate!

#10 - 2 Sea Bear Tickets item
#10 - 2 Sea Bear Tickets
$40

Starting bid

For the June 20th game, at 3pm!! Let's go Seabears!!

#11 Wilderland Adventure Package! item
#11 Wilderland Adventure Package!
$300

Starting bid

Value $$750

Canoe instruction for an hour with a Paddle Canada certified trainer plus bannock over a campfire! (Up to 10 people)

OR

Cruise around in a Voyageur Canoe and enjoy a campfire/bannock afterwards! Up to 10 people

Both events will happen at St. Malo Provincial Park


Thanks Wilderland Adventure Company!!

#12 Waterstone Academy Course item
#12 Waterstone Academy Course
$25

Starting bid

Get one free course Registration!!
Lots to choose from
Expires December 2026
Check out www.waterstone.academy for course listings 

#13 Horse Lovers Package! item
#13 Horse Lovers Package!
$50

Starting bid

Do you have an interest in Horses?! Well this is for you! Learn about these incredible creatures God created. Get your hands all over them. Learn some of the unique gifts. Learn some training techniques, and put them to the test! Ride around in our arena and try out some cowboy challenges!


Good for up to 4 people (Could make exception for a larger family)

Value $250

#14 Hidden Treasures Studio item
#14 Hidden Treasures Studio
$35

Starting bid

$100.00 gift card to Hidden Treasures Studio in Gimli! So many cool projects you can tackle here and very kid friendly!


#15 Guided Trail Ride for 2 item
#15 Guided Trail Ride for 2
$50

Starting bid

Time to explore the interlake like never before! Beginners welcome!

Rise Again Ranch


Value $200

#16 Antique Rocking Chair item
#16 Antique Rocking Chair item
#16 Antique Rocking Chair item
#16 Antique Rocking Chair
$225

Starting bid

One of a kind antique oak rocking chair. Footprint 24" wide by 36" high. Finished in Forge Black, distressed and waxed finish. Fabric is Sage and Mustard. Stunning barley twists, beads and coves. Professionally restored and finished by June and Al from Workshop Dogs! (Lots of beautiful items for sale on their website)

#17 Get outside and explore! item
#17 Get outside and explore!
$5

Starting bid

Fun little package!

Snapback hat

400ML Nalgene

mini roll duct tape

Waterproof collapsible backpack

Safety Bandana (Survival tool, board game, and educational guide)

#18 Exotic Hardwood Cabinet item
#18 Exotic Hardwood Cabinet item
#18 Exotic Hardwood Cabinet item
#18 Exotic Hardwood Cabinet
$325

Starting bid

Finished in Sea Foam and stained Ebony, distressed and waxed finish. Has plate grooves if you want to use it for dishes, or makes a great linen cabinet, nursery cabinet, book case, bar cabinet, etc! Measures 39" wide, 73" high, 16" high. Restored and finished by Workshop Dogs! Check out their other items for sale on their website! https://workshopdog.yolasite.com/old-but-new.php

#19 Hand Sewn Victorian Rabbit item
#19 Hand Sewn Victorian Rabbit item
#19 Hand Sewn Victorian Rabbit
$25

Starting bid

Beautiful antique!

#20 Hand-Turned Live Edge Candlestick item
#20 Hand-Turned Live Edge Candlestick item
#20 Hand-Turned Live Edge Candlestick
$20

Starting bid

A beautiful hand-turned live edge candle holder crafted right here in Manitoba! 4" circumference and 14" high!

#21 Outdoor Adventure Pack item
#21 Outdoor Adventure Pack
$5

Starting bid

Fun little package!

Snapback hat

400ML Nalgene

mini roll duct tape

Waterproof collapsible backpack

Safety Bandana (Survival tool, board game, and educational guide)

#22 Beautiful handcrafted Minature Bed item
#22 Beautiful handcrafted Minature Bed item
#22 Beautiful handcrafted Minature Bed
$50

Starting bid

Heavy Hand crafted Photo prop or a animal bed, or a doll bed etc! Finished in pale cream and distressed. Has a waxed finish. 22" wide and 31" long. May your animals sleep in style! Thanks for donating Workshop Dogs!!

#23 Gimli Bible Camp Promo Package item
#23 Gimli Bible Camp Promo Package
$5

Starting bid

Hoodie and 3 t-shirts are size small. Also includes a GBC mug, golf ball, pen and notebook!

#24 Natural Mini Wood Bed item
#24 Natural Mini Wood Bed item
#24 Natural Mini Wood Bed
$30

Starting bid

Is built very strong and sturdy (Right here in Manitoba!) Measures 25" long and 17" wide. Headboard 20" high and foot board 17" high. Perfect for animals or dolls!

Donated by workshop dogs!

#25 Stunning Large Mirror item
#25 Stunning Large Mirror
$60

Starting bid

Brand new, beautifully finished mirror! Measures 35.5" wide by 41" high. The color of paint is Seafoam. Thanks for donating workshop dogs!

#26 Gimli Bible Camp Promo Pack item
#26 Gimli Bible Camp Promo Pack
$5

Starting bid

Represent GBC proudly! 1 hoodie size large. Black and Red t-shirt are XL. Yellow t-shirt is Large. Also includes 1 GBC Mug, notebook, golfball and Pen!

#27 Magestic Wood Framed Mirror item
#27 Magestic Wood Framed Mirror item
#27 Magestic Wood Framed Mirror
$60

Starting bid

Brand new, beautifully finished mirror! Measures 35.5" wide by 41" high. Wine Red color, distressed, and stained ebony! Will look stunning in your house! Thanks for donating workshop dogs!

#28 Keystone Photography item
#28 Keystone Photography
$50

Starting bid

45 minute family, couple, or engagement photoshoot with Keystone Photography. Value of $200. For more details, check out the website at https://keystonephotography.bloom.io or contact at [email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!