Engineering and Computer Science Association of Concordia

Offered by

Engineering and Computer Science Association of Concordia

About this shop

Gina Cody School of Engineering Hoodie

Hoodie S item
Hoodie S
$40

SIZE SMALL


Designed with a soft, heavyweight fabric for comfort and warmth, it includes an adjustable drawstring hood, ribbed cuffs, and a spacious front kangaroo pocket.

NON REFUNDABLE

Only exchangeable for a different size, 14 days from pickup.


0
Hoodie M item
Hoodie M
$40

SIZE MEDIUM


Designed with a soft, heavyweight fabric for comfort and warmth, it includes an adjustable drawstring hood, ribbed cuffs, and a spacious front kangaroo pocket.

NON REFUNDABLE

Only exchangeable for a different size, 14 days from pickup.


0
Hoodie L item
Hoodie L
$40

SIZE LARGE


Designed with a soft, heavyweight fabric for comfort and warmth, it includes an adjustable drawstring hood, ribbed cuffs, and a spacious front kangaroo pocket.

NON REFUNDABLE

Only exchangeable for a different size, 14 days from pickup.


0
Hoodie XL item
Hoodie XL
$40

SIZE EXTRA LARGE


Designed with a soft, heavyweight fabric for comfort and warmth, it includes an adjustable drawstring hood, ribbed cuffs, and a spacious front kangaroo pocket.

NON REFUNDABLE

Only exchangeable for a different size, 14 days from pickup.


0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!