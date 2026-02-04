Gina Cody School of Engineering Hoodie

Offered by
About this shop
SIZE SMALL
Designed with a soft, heavyweight fabric for comfort and warmth, it includes an adjustable drawstring hood, ribbed cuffs, and a spacious front kangaroo pocket.
NON REFUNDABLE
Only exchangeable for a different size, 14 days from pickup.
SIZE MEDIUM
Designed with a soft, heavyweight fabric for comfort and warmth, it includes an adjustable drawstring hood, ribbed cuffs, and a spacious front kangaroo pocket.
NON REFUNDABLE
Only exchangeable for a different size, 14 days from pickup.
SIZE LARGE
Designed with a soft, heavyweight fabric for comfort and warmth, it includes an adjustable drawstring hood, ribbed cuffs, and a spacious front kangaroo pocket.
NON REFUNDABLE
Only exchangeable for a different size, 14 days from pickup.
SIZE EXTRA LARGE
Designed with a soft, heavyweight fabric for comfort and warmth, it includes an adjustable drawstring hood, ribbed cuffs, and a spacious front kangaroo pocket.
NON REFUNDABLE
Only exchangeable for a different size, 14 days from pickup.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!