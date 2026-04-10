Girl Guides Of Canada Nanaimo Piper Silent Auction

Win an unforgettable getaway while supporting an incredible cause! Bid for your chance to win one (1) roundtrip flight for two (2) guests to any regularly scheduled and marketed destination with WestJet.

All proceeds help the Nanaimo Piper Girl Guides reach their goal for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Ontario and Quebec this summer—supporting programs that build confidence, leadership, and community connection in local youth.

No cash value. Taxes, fees, surcharges not included. Blackout dates and restrictions apply.